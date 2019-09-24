Boise State football loses its leading tackler to season-ending injury

Meet Boise State freshman LB Zeke Noa Boise State redshirt freshman linebacker Zeke Noa talks about moving into a starting role and his improvements this season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State redshirt freshman linebacker Zeke Noa talks about moving into a starting role and his improvements this season.

Middle linebacker Ezekiel Noa left Boise State’s game against Air Force last Friday in the middle of the third quarter and never returned.

He was seen after the game on crutches, and the Broncos announced on Tuesday that Noa sustained a torn ACL and broken wrist, effectively ending his season.

Noa, who moved from weakside to middle linebacker at the start of the season, currently leads the Broncos in tackles with 28. The 5-foot-11, 242-pound redshirt sophomore also had three tackles for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry.

This is the third time in two seasons Boise State has lost its leading tackler to an injury. The Broncos lost Riley Whimpey (ACL) and DeAndre Pierce (lacerated spleen) in 2018. Pierce was injured again in the 2019 opener against Florida State and has been seen wearing a boot.

Because he played in only four games this season, Noa could be eligible for a medical redshirt.