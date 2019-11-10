Boise State climbs in AP, Coaches’ polls after overtime win

After a second straight fourth-quarter comeback, the Boise State football team moved up two spots to No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches’ polls, which were released on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday, the Broncos trailed Wyoming by seven points in the fourth quarter, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir had to score a rushing touchdown to tie the game with 5:37 to play. In overtime, kicker Eric Sachse connected on a 28-yard field goal, and Boise State escaped with a 20-17 win.

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 MWC) continue to trail Group of Five teams Cincinnati and Memphis in the polls. The Bearcats (8-1, 5-0 AAC) crushed UConn, 48-3, on Saturday and remained at No. 17. Memphis (8-1, 5-0 AAC) was on a bye, but moved up one spot to No. 18.

SMU (9-1) is ranked No. 20, and Navy (7-1) is No. 21.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Broncos return to Albertsons Stadium on Saturday to host New Mexico (8:15 p.m., ESPN2).

▪ ▪ ▪

This is Idaho Statesman Assistant Editor Chadd Cripe’s AP ballot:

1 LSU

2 Clemson

3 Ohio State

4 Alabama

5 Minnesota

6 Auburn

7 Oregon

8 Georgia

9 Utah

10 Penn State

11 Baylor

12 Florida

13 Oklahoma

14 Michigan

15 Cincinnati

16 Notre Dame

17 Wisconsin

18 Iowa

19 Memphis

20 Boise State

21 Navy

22 Texas

23 Oklahoma State

24 Texas A&M

25 Louisiana Tech

Dropped out: Kansas State, Wake Forest

Also considered: Pittsburgh, Virginia, Indiana, Appalachian State, SMU