Boise State climbs in AP, Coaches’ polls after overtime win
After a second straight fourth-quarter comeback, the Boise State football team moved up two spots to No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches’ polls, which were released on Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday, the Broncos trailed Wyoming by seven points in the fourth quarter, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir had to score a rushing touchdown to tie the game with 5:37 to play. In overtime, kicker Eric Sachse connected on a 28-yard field goal, and Boise State escaped with a 20-17 win.
The Broncos (8-1, 5-0 MWC) continue to trail Group of Five teams Cincinnati and Memphis in the polls. The Bearcats (8-1, 5-0 AAC) crushed UConn, 48-3, on Saturday and remained at No. 17. Memphis (8-1, 5-0 AAC) was on a bye, but moved up one spot to No. 18.
SMU (9-1) is ranked No. 20, and Navy (7-1) is No. 21.
The Broncos return to Albertsons Stadium on Saturday to host New Mexico (8:15 p.m., ESPN2).
This is Idaho Statesman Assistant Editor Chadd Cripe’s AP ballot:
1 LSU
2 Clemson
3 Ohio State
4 Alabama
5 Minnesota
6 Auburn
7 Oregon
8 Georgia
9 Utah
10 Penn State
11 Baylor
12 Florida
13 Oklahoma
14 Michigan
15 Cincinnati
16 Notre Dame
17 Wisconsin
18 Iowa
19 Memphis
20 Boise State
21 Navy
22 Texas
23 Oklahoma State
24 Texas A&M
25 Louisiana Tech
Dropped out: Kansas State, Wake Forest
Also considered: Pittsburgh, Virginia, Indiana, Appalachian State, SMU
