Live: QB Hank Bachmeier not starting vs. Wyoming; hoops at Oregon
It’s a huge weekend for the Boise State athletics program — and we’ve got all the coverage you need right here.
Follow the Boise State-Wyoming football game with our scoring summary, notes and tweets below. The game begins at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Follow the Boise State-Oregon men’s basketball game with scoring updates here and Rachel Roberts’ tweets from Eugene below. The game begins at 9 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network.
Read about the Boise State women’s soccer team’s Mountain West championship victory here.
Meanwhile, the Boise State women’s basketball team has a big showdown in the Preseason WNIT on Sunday at ExtraMile Arena. Read about that here.
First quarter
Cord to start at QB
Sophomore Chase Cord will start at quarterback for Boise State against Wyoming, the school announced during pregame warmups. True freshman starter Hank Bachmeier, who has had hip and shoulder injuries in his past two games, wasn’t on the field for the quarterbacks’ initial warmups.
Bachmeier is expected to be in uniform, the school said.
Cord also started at BYU, the only game No. 21 Boise State (7-1) has lost this season. He was 18-for-30 for 185 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Broncos lost 28-25.
Wyoming also is without its starting quarterback. Sean Chambers is out for the season with a knee injury. Tyler Vander Waal is making his first start of the season.
