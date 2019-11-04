Boise State’s Holani, Williams named Mountain West players of the week

Boise State running back George Holani and cornerback Avery Williams earned Mountain West Conference player of the week honors on Monday after both played major roles Saturday’s come-from-behind victory at San Jose State.

Williams scored the Broncos’ first points of the game with a 66-yard punt return touchdown and Boise State went on to win, 52-42. It was his third career score on a punt and his fourth special teams touchdown. He also returned an onside kick for a score last season against Colorado State. He was named Mountain West special teams player of the week for the third time in his career.

Holani, a true freshman, earned his first conference offensive player of the week honor after setting career highs in carries (28), rushing yards (126) and rushing touchdowns (4). He’s the first Boise State player to score four rushing touchdowns in a game since Jeremy McNichols did so in 2016 against UNLV.

Holani joins former Bronco Cedric Minter as the only true freshmen in program history to score four rushing touchdowns in a game. Minter did it in 1977 against Cal Poly.

No. 21 Boise State hosts Wyoming on Saturday (8:15 p.m. ESPN).