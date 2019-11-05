Boise State QB Bachmeier spoke publicly for first time as a Bronco. Here’s what he said.

For the first eight games of his Boise State football career, Hank Bachmeier was seen but not heard.

The true freshman quarterback from Murrieta, California, finally got to speak his mind Tuesday when he was made available to the media for the first time.

Bachmeier and the No. 21 Broncos (7-1 overall, 4-0 MW) host Wyoming (6-2, 3-1) in a Mountain West matchup at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Here are some of the highlights from Bachmeier’s interview:

Question: What has the experience been like starting as a true freshman?

Answer: “It’s been pretty incredible. It’s been a great honor, just to be able to play at Boise State University. I’m just excited to be here and excited for the future.”

Q: What have you learned about playing quarterback in college?

A: “Just getting used to on the field, live bullets, I think has been the biggest thing for me. Just getting those live reps.”

Q: Your teammates have said you’re weird. What makes you weird?

A: “I hope they said some nice things, man. I just feel like just to bring passion and just play for fun, I mean that’s the biggest thing. I look back to the days when I just played Pop Warner and I think that that’s the biggest thing that translates. If you have fun every day, I think that it’s gonna translate to all the other guys.”

Q: Where does your physical running style come from?

A: “I just do whatever I can for this team. I know that every single one of my teammates is going to do whatever they can for us to win the game, so I’m going to do my best just to help us win.”

Q: Has Coach Harsin talked to you about getting down and sliding a little bit?

A: “Maybe a little bit.”

Q: What’s been the biggest transition for you from high school to college?

A: “I think everything’s been a lot tougher than just coming from high school. But the coaches have done a great job I think just preparing us as a unit. But just coming in, learning the offense was probably pretty tough for me.”

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier high-fives fans after the Broncos’ 14-7 win against Marshall on Sept. 6, 2019. Bachmeier spoke to the media for the first time Tuesday. Otto Kitsinger AP

Q: How genuine is your relationship with Chase Cord and the other quarterbacks?

A: “That’s my big brother right there. Chase, Jaylon (Henderson), Zach (Matlock), they’re all my brothers. And I think it’s very genuine. I mean, we prepare every single day in the weight room, on the field, in the film. So, I think that just all those hours spent together has just created just a unique bond.”

Q: What do you like to do outside of football and school?

A: “In the summer I went river surfing at Whitewater Park. I tried that out. When snow hits, probably go out and ski and stuff like that.”

Q: Tell us as little bit about your family?

A: “I love my family ... as you guys know, they’ve got some crazy names (brothers Bear, Tiger and Buck). That’s how they are. They have an incredible, unique energy and I love them so much. And I just think the way I was raised, you know, I just hope that my brothers and my sister can watch me and just learn. I try to be the best role model I can for them.”

Q: How is your dad doing (he had brain surgery in August)?

A: “He’s doing well. He’s doing really well. He went to this last San Jose (State) game, so he’s doing well. He’s doing a lot better. It was a scary situation, but he’s doing well now.”

Q: Did you watch Boise State football growing up?

A: “I remember we were driving from my grandma’s or something like that. She lives in Fresno about 5 hours away from my house. I think we pulled off to a hotel to watch the Fiesta Bowl. I specifically remember the Statue of Liberty and just jumping up and going crazy, so Boise State has just been a place that I’ve always wanted to play.”

Q: Did you have a favorite Boise State player growing up?

A: “(Jared) Zabransky was pretty awesome. I remember just watching him as I was getting into football. The NCAA game, he was on that, so it was pretty awesome.”

Q: What is it you try to show on the field to be a good role model for your siblings?

A: “Just never give up. Through anything, through any adversity, just do your best and stand up straight with your shoulders back and just do the best you can.”