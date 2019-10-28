Boise State will have another evening kickoff against Wyoming on Nov. 9

The Boise State football team’s game at Albertsons Stadium against Wyoming on Nov. 9 will kick off at 8:15 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN, the school announced on Monday.

Wyoming (6-2, 3-1 MWC) is off this weekend with a bye and will roll into its game at Boise State with back-to-back wins, including Saturday’s 31-3 dismantling of Nevada. The Cowboys were paced by running back Xazavian Valladay’s 206 rushing yards and his 53-yard touchdown reception, and a defense that produced four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Boise State — ranked No. 21 in the last AP poll — is coming off a bye week. The last time they were on the field, the Broncos suffered their first loss of the season in a 28-25 decision at BYU, which featured the Cougars scoring two touchdowns on trick plays during a 21-point third quarter.

