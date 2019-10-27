Boise State Football
Boise State moves up one spot in latest AP Top 25 poll
After five teams ranked ahead of it lost over the weekend, the Boise State football team moved up one spot to No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos remained at No. 21 in the Coaches’ Poll.
Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Auburn — all of which were ranked in the top 10 in last week’s AP poll — lost on Saturday. No. 13 Wisconsin and No. 15 Texas also fell. This week, the Sooners fell to No. 10, Auburn to No. 11 and Notre Dame to No. 16. Wisconsin fell to No. 18, and Texas dropped out of the top 25.
SMU (8-0) moved up to No. 15 and remained the highest ranked Group of Five team in the country. Cincinnati (6-1) is ranked No. 17, Appalachian State (8-0) is No. 20, Memphis (7-1) is No. 24 and Mountain West program San Diego State (7-1, 4-1 MWC) broke into the poll at No. 25.
The Broncos (6-1, 3-0 MWC) spent their second bye week of the season licking their wounds after a 28-25 loss on Oct. 19 at BYU, which used a pair of trick plays and a 21-point third quarter to hand Boise State its first defeat of the season.
Boise State is back in action on Saturday at San Jose State (8:30 p.m., CBSSN), which sports a 4-4 record (1-3 MWC) after a 34-29 win over Army.
This is Idaho Statesman Assistant Editor Chadd Cripe’s AP ballot:
1 LSU
2 Clemson
3 Alabama
4 Ohio State
5 Penn State
6 Florida
7 Auburn
8 Oregon
9 Georgia
10 Utah
11 Baylor
12 Oklahoma
13 Michigan
14 Cincinnati
15 Minnesota
16 Iowa
17 Notre Dame
18 Wisconsin
19 Appalachian State
20 SMU
21 Wake Forest
22 Washington
23 Memphis
24 Boise State
25 Navy
Dropped out: Texas, Iowa State
Also considered: UCF
