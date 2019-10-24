Boise State QB Bachmeier lands on midseason All-America watch list

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier was named to the Football Writers Association of America midseason watch list for the Freshman All-America team and the Shaun Alexander/Stand Together Freshman of the Year Award, according to a press release sent out Thursday by the school.

Bachmeier started the first six games of the season before missing Saturday’s loss to BYU due to an injury sustained on a hit the previous weekend against Hawaii. He’s completing 61.9 percent of his passes, which ranks No. 56 in the country and No. 4 among freshman quarterbacks. USC’s Kedon Slovis (73.6 percent) is the only true freshman in the country with a higher completion percentage.

Bachmeier’s quarterback rating so far this season is 149.23. The Murrieta, California, native has thrown for 1,547 yards and nine touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Boise State (6-1, 3-0 MWC) is off this weekend and returns to action on Nov. 2 at San Jose State (3-4, 1-3). The game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

