Boise State falls to No. 22 in latest AP Top 25 poll after loss to BYU

After suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday at BYU, the Boise State football team fell to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 poll and No. 21 in the Coaches’ Poll.

The Broncos (6-1, 3-0 MWC) were No. 14 and the highest-ranked Group of Five team in last week’s AP Poll. This week, that honor goes to SMU (7-0) at No. 16. Cincinnati (6-1) is No. 18 and Appalachian State (6-0) is No. 21. Memphis (6-1) received 87 votes and is just outside the Top 25.

On Saturday, Boise State was outscored 21-0 in the third quarter and got burned by a pair of trick plays in a 28-25 loss to rival BYU. Quarterback Chase Cord completed 18 of 31 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown, but he was intercepted twice. True freshman running back George Holani led the way with 97 rushing yards, and wide receiver Octavius Evans put up career highs in receptions (five) and receiving yards (77), and he caught his first touchdown of the season.

Boise State is off this weekend before getting back on the road on Nov. 2 for a Mountain West Conference game at San Jose State (3-4, 1-3), which is coming off back-to-back losses to Nevada and San Diego State.

