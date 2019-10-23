CBS documentary will revisit Boise State’s Fiesta Bowl trickery from four perspectives

CBS will air a half-hour documentary Saturday on the Boise State football team’s victory over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.

“Hook, Ladder and Liberty” will air at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS. “College Football Today” and the highly anticipated LSU-Auburn game follow.

The documentary is part of CBS’ “Four Sides of the Story” franchise and celebration of the 150th anniversary of college football. The four participants are former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, former Boise State quarterback Jared Zabransky, former Boise State sports information director Max Corbet and college sports columnist Pat Forde.

The Broncos famously beat the Sooners with help from a hook-and-lateral to score the game-tying touchdown in the closing seconds, a halfback pass for a touchdown in overtime and the Statue of Liberty handoff to tailback Ian Johnson for the game-winning two-point conversion.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

"What did we just do? We executed that crazy play?”



Boise State treated football fans to one of the wildest upsets ever in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. On Saturday, we profile the unforgettable game in “Four Sides of the Story: Hook, Ladder & Liberty” on CBS. pic.twitter.com/ZiUf1zNxUh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 23, 2019