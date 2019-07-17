Which Boise State standouts are on 2019 college football watch lists?

Big hit on QB leads to 55-yard defensive TD for Boise State Our Boise State play of the week focuses on Curtis Weaver’s 55-yard fumble return for a touchdown vs. Washington State. (Video courtesy of Boise State) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Our Boise State play of the week focuses on Curtis Weaver’s 55-yard fumble return for a touchdown vs. Washington State. (Video courtesy of Boise State)

The Boise State football team’s season opener against Florida State is still more than a month away, but the 2019 watch list season is already in full swing.

If you’re wondering which Boise State players are receiving preseason recognition, the Idaho Statesman has you covered. We will keep a running list of all the Broncos added to watch lists, so you’ll want to bookmark this page for future reference.

What: This award is given annually to an individual who demonstrates excellence in the field of athletics and recognizes college football’s Defensive Player of the Year who best exemplifies the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Who: Curtis Weaver, redshirt junior, STUD

What: The College Defensive Player of the Year Award is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, College and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

