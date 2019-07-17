Boise State Football
Which Boise State standouts are on 2019 college football watch lists?
The Boise State football team’s season opener against Florida State is still more than a month away, but the 2019 watch list season is already in full swing.
If you’re wondering which Boise State players are receiving preseason recognition, the Idaho Statesman has you covered. We will keep a running list of all the Broncos added to watch lists, so you’ll want to bookmark this page for future reference.
Lott IMPACT Trophy
What: This award is given annually to an individual who demonstrates excellence in the field of athletics and recognizes college football’s Defensive Player of the Year who best exemplifies the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
Who: Curtis Weaver, redshirt junior, STUD
Bednarik Award
What: The College Defensive Player of the Year Award is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, College and Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Who: Curtis Weaver, redshirt junior, STUD
