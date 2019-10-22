Boise State picks up commitment from JUCO offensive lineman

The Boise State football team added some beef to its 2020 recruiting class on Monday night when junior college offensive tackle Riden Leong verbally committed.

Leong — a 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California — is a three-star recruit and the No. 12 offensive tackle in the 2020 class, according to 247sports. Originally from Waimanalo, Hawaii, he played his high school ball at Maryknoll School — a private school in Honolulu. 247sports ranks him the No. 17 overall prospect from Hawaii in the 2020 class.

Leong was in Boise on Oct. 12 for the Broncos’ win over Hawaii. He announced his verbal commitment Monday night on Twitter, becoming the 10th member of Boise State’s class and its third offensive lineman. The Broncos also have verbal commitments from 6-3, 275-pound guard Nathan Cardona and 6-6, 275-pound tackle Brandon Hernandez.

Leong also has offers from TCU, Iowa State, Hawaii, San Jose State, Liberty and University of Texas-San Antonio.

So thankful and blessed to be announcing that I’ll be continuing my football career at Boise State University #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/KGMjjbnIb5 — Riden Leong (@RidenLeong) October 22, 2019