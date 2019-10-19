Live: Boise State to start Chase Cord at QB vs. BYU; sideways rain greets teams

No. 14 Boise State plays rival BYU on Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah (8:15 p.m., ESPN2). The Broncos are 7-2 all-time against BYU.

The Broncos are 6-0 this season, while the Cougars are 2-4.

Boise State is starting sophomore quarterback Chase Cord in tonight’s game. More on that below.

The forecast called for rain and Mother Nature didn’t disappoint. Combined with strong wind, the rain was flying sideways during pregame warmups.

Check out the scoring, tweets about the game and our news and notes below:

NEWS AND NOTES

Cord replaces Bachmeier at QB

Boise State started sophomore Chase Cord at quarterback Saturday night against BYU.

True freshman Hank Bachmeier, who started the first six games, sustained a hip pointer last week against Hawaii and missed the rest of the game. Cord, who was the backup for part of last season, tossed three touchdown passes against the Rainbow Warriors.

Cord is 20-for-35 for 295 yards and six touchdowns without an interception this season (184.51 rating). He competed with Bachmeier for the starting job in fall camp while continuing to work his way back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament sustained in practice in October 2018.

Bachmeier was in uniform and wasn’t technically out, but he wasn’t throwing during warmups.

BYU goes with third-string QB

BYU backup quarterback Jaren Hall wasn’t available to play Saturday after spending time in concussion protocol during the week, coach Kalani Sitake told Cougars radio voice Greg Wrubell. That left the start to freshman Baylor Romney, who replaced Hall during last week’s loss to South Florida. Starter Zach Wilson already was out with a hand injury.

Quick hits

Boise State wore orange pants, white jerseys and blue helmets. ... Boise State added a new flag for the team entrance — white with a pink ribbon representing breast cancer awareness. It will be carried by WR Akilian Butler, whose mom died of breast cancer in the spring. The flag is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. ...

