Instant Analysis: BYU outclasses Boise State in every facet, ends Broncos’ undefeated run

BYU running back Lopini Katoa celebrates a touchdown during the first half against Boise State on Saturday in Provo, Utah. AP

Final score: BYU 28, Boise State 25

Records: Boise State is 6-1 overall, 3-0 Mountain West; BYU is 3-4

Why the Broncos lost: BYU’s third-string quarterback, Baylor Romney, far outshined Boise State’s backup quarterback, Chase Cord. And the Broncos’ defense, so good all year, couldn’t get off the field on third down, force a takeaway or handle the trick plays the Cougars threw at them in the second half.

Main takeaway: The Broncos obviously missed true freshman starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who sat out after sustaining a hip pointer in the previous game against Hawaii. But that was far from the only problem. This team had flirted with a loss all season — trailing Florida State by 18 points, scoring only 14 points against Marshall and trailing Air Force in the second half.

The Broncos’ ability to survive — and even thrive — in those situations was a sign of a good team. But the fact that they were in some of those positions also hinted at danger ahead, and the Broncos found just that against a better-prepared, highly motivated rival in BYU.

The Broncos were outcoached, outplayed, outsmarted and just outclassed in every way in this loss.

They’ll return to Mountain West play in two weeks still with a strong chance of reaching the conference championship game. But they likely will fall out of the Top 25, lacking a win against a high-level opponent, and will have a hard time getting back in front of the American conference’s top teams in the New Year’s Six race.

Player of the game: Romney, a redshirt freshman, was clutch on third down, did a nice job evading the rush and expertly executed two trick plays — a fake fumbled snap and a flea flicker off a reverse — for touchdown passes.

Play of the game: On fourth-and-1 at the Boise State 27-yard line in the third quarter, BYU went for the big play. Romney took the snap and held the ball down toward the ground to fake a fumbled snap, then threw to tight end Matt Bushman for the touchdown. Bushman ran right past safety Tyreque Jones, who was sucked in by the fake.

What’s next: Boise State has as bye before traveling to San Jose State (8:30 p.m., Nov. 2, CBS Sports Network).