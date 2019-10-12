Boise State QB Bachmeier leaves Hawaii game with injury after another big hit

SHARE COPY LINK

Boise State true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier was injured in the second quarter of the Broncos’ Mountain West matchup against Hawaii on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

On third-and-3 from the Hawaii 22-yard line, Bachmeier attempted to run for the first down. But Hawaii linebacker Kana’i Picanco met Bachmeier with force and knocked the football from his hands. The fumble was recovered by Hawaii defensive end Manly Williams.

Bachmeier went to the ground after the hit, attempted to stand up and then went back to one knee. He was helped off the field by two trainers and taken to the medical tent with 10:58 to play before halftime and Boise State leading 17-7.

Bachmeier later went to the Idaho Sports Medicine Institute in the southeast corner of Albertsons Stadium and was seen walking to the locker room without his pads on. ESPN2 cameras showed him wincing several times as he walked, apparently bothered by pain on the left side of his body.

On the hit, Picanco hit Bachmeier with his shoulder pads in the left side and lower back.

Redshirt sophomore Chase Cord took over at quarterback for the Broncos.

Bachmeier had led the Broncos to a 5-0 start and No. 14 ranking to begin the season. He beat out Cord for the starting job. Cord also was the backup last year until a torn anterior cruciate ligament ended his season in October.

Boise State once had an enviable streak of healthy starting quarterbacks. But that’s at least the fourth QB injury in the past six years — Joe Southwick (2013), Ryan Finley (2015), Brett Rypien (2017) and now Bachmeier.

Boise State starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier walks off the field at Albertsons Stadium after taking a big hit in Saturday’s game against Hawaii. Rachel Roberts rroberts@idahostatesman.com