Live: Two key starters could return for Boise State football vs. UNLV

The Boise State football team returns from its bye week to play Saturday night at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Broncos play there once every four years. This is UNLV’s final season at Sam Boyd Stadium before moving into the new stadium under construction for the Raiders of the NFL.

The game airs on CBS Sports Network. That’s channel 139/1139 on Cable One, 221 on DirecTV and 158 on Dish Network.

Check out the scoring, tweets about the game and our news and notes below:

NEWS AND NOTES

Two Boise State starters return

Boise State safety DeAndre Pierce and right tackle John Ojukwu, starters who were injured in the season opener at Florida State, are available to play Saturday night at UNLV.

Pierce also missed most of last season but is a key leader on the Broncos’ defense. Ojukwu’s return would allow the Broncos to start their usual five linemen for the first time since the opener. They used four different lineups in the first four games.

Quick hits

Boise State wore all white. ...

