Boise State Football
Boise State football team’s next home game will start at a familiar time
The Boise State football team’s next home game could be one of the Mountain West’s best regular-season contests — and it will kick off in the conference’s usual ESPN window.
No. 16 Boise State (4-0) will meet Hawaii (4-1) at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 12 at Albertsons Stadium. The game will air on ESPN2. The time and TV were announced Monday.
Hawaii, which has wins over Arizona and Oregon State and smashed Nevada 54-3 on Saturday, has emerged as a conference title contender in the West Division — just as San Diego State coach Rocky Long predicted before the season.
The Warriors are off this week. Boise State plays Saturday at UNLV (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
The Hawaii game is the seventh Boise State game scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. or later Mountain time this season. Three more are still awaiting game times from ESPN.
