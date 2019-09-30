Boise State Football

Boise State football team’s next home game will start at a familiar time

Boise State fans welcome the Broncos onto the field in a game last November against Utah State. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

The Boise State football team’s next home game could be one of the Mountain West’s best regular-season contests — and it will kick off in the conference’s usual ESPN window.

No. 16 Boise State (4-0) will meet Hawaii (4-1) at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 12 at Albertsons Stadium. The game will air on ESPN2. The time and TV were announced Monday.

Hawaii, which has wins over Arizona and Oregon State and smashed Nevada 54-3 on Saturday, has emerged as a conference title contender in the West Division — just as San Diego State coach Rocky Long predicted before the season.

The Warriors are off this week. Boise State plays Saturday at UNLV (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Hawaii game is the seventh Boise State game scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. or later Mountain time this season. Three more are still awaiting game times from ESPN.

