Boise State football stays put in Top 25 polls, returns to action this week

The Boise State football team remained No. 16 in The Associated Press Top 25 and No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll on Sunday.

The Broncos had a bye last week. They play Saturday at UNLV (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network). UNLV is 1-3 after a 53-17 loss at Wyoming.

UCF (4-1) is up to No. 18 in the AP poll and No. 19 in USA Today, hinting that the Knights could challenge the Broncos for the Group of Five berth in the New Year’s Six even if the Broncos (4-0) are undefeated.

Alabama jumped Clemson for No. 1 in both polls.

Here’s my AP ballot:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Auburn

6. Ohio State

7. Wisconsin

8. Oklahoma

9. Florida

10. Oregon

11. Notre Dame

12. Texas

13. Washington

14. Penn State

15. Iowa

16. Boise State

17. Utah

18. UCF

19. Wake Forest

20. Arizona State

21. Cal

22. Appalachian State

23. SMU

24. Oklahoma State

25. Virginia

Dropped out: Kansas State, USC

Also considered: Michigan State, Colorado, Cincinnati, Baylor