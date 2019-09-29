Boise State Football
Boise State football stays put in Top 25 polls, returns to action this week
The Boise State football team remained No. 16 in The Associated Press Top 25 and No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll on Sunday.
The Broncos had a bye last week. They play Saturday at UNLV (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network). UNLV is 1-3 after a 53-17 loss at Wyoming.
UCF (4-1) is up to No. 18 in the AP poll and No. 19 in USA Today, hinting that the Knights could challenge the Broncos for the Group of Five berth in the New Year’s Six even if the Broncos (4-0) are undefeated.
Alabama jumped Clemson for No. 1 in both polls.
Here’s my AP ballot:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Auburn
6. Ohio State
7. Wisconsin
8. Oklahoma
9. Florida
10. Oregon
11. Notre Dame
12. Texas
13. Washington
14. Penn State
15. Iowa
16. Boise State
17. Utah
18. UCF
19. Wake Forest
20. Arizona State
21. Cal
22. Appalachian State
23. SMU
24. Oklahoma State
25. Virginia
Dropped out: Kansas State, USC
Also considered: Michigan State, Colorado, Cincinnati, Baylor
