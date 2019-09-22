Boise State Football
Boise State assumes highest position among Group of Five teams in latest Top 25 polls
Behind a 4-0 start for the first time since 2016, the Boise State football team continued its ascent in the Top 25 polls.
The Broncos jumped five spots to No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and four spots to No. 16 in The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.
Boise State defeated Air Force 30-19 in both teams’ Mountain West opener Friday night at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos have a bye this week and next play at UNLV on Oct. 5 (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
Thanks to Central Florida’s 35-34 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Broncos are now the highest-ranked Group of Five team, putting them in the early driver’s seat for a New Year’s Six bowl berth.
Here’s the AP ballot for Chadd Cripe, the Idaho Statesman’s assistant editor and sports columnist:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Auburn
6. Ohio State
7. Wisconsin
8. Oklahoma
9. Florida
10. Oregon
11. Notre Dame
12. Texas
13. Cal
14. Penn State
15. Iowa
16. Boise State
17. Washington
18. USC
19. Utah
20. Virginia
21. Kansas State
22. UCF
23. Wake Forest
24. Appalachian State
25. SMU
Dropped out: Texas A&M, Michigan, Washington State, Arizona State
Also considered: Mississippi State, Michigan State
