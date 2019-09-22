Boise State assumes highest position among Group of Five teams in latest Top 25 polls

Best of Boise State player interviews after win against Air Force Boise State's Kekaula Kaniho, CT Thomas, Robert Mahone and Sonatane Lui discuss the No. 20 Broncos' 30-19 victory over Air Force on Friday night at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State's Kekaula Kaniho, CT Thomas, Robert Mahone and Sonatane Lui discuss the No. 20 Broncos' 30-19 victory over Air Force on Friday night at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

Behind a 4-0 start for the first time since 2016, the Boise State football team continued its ascent in the Top 25 polls.

The Broncos jumped five spots to No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll and four spots to No. 16 in The Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

Boise State defeated Air Force 30-19 in both teams’ Mountain West opener Friday night at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos have a bye this week and next play at UNLV on Oct. 5 (8:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Thanks to Central Florida’s 35-34 loss at Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Broncos are now the highest-ranked Group of Five team, putting them in the early driver’s seat for a New Year’s Six bowl berth.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ ▪ ▪

Here’s the AP ballot for Chadd Cripe, the Idaho Statesman’s assistant editor and sports columnist:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Auburn

6. Ohio State

7. Wisconsin

8. Oklahoma

9. Florida

10. Oregon

11. Notre Dame

12. Texas

13. Cal

14. Penn State

15. Iowa

16. Boise State

17. Washington

18. USC

19. Utah

20. Virginia

21. Kansas State

22. UCF

23. Wake Forest

24. Appalachian State

25. SMU

Dropped out: Texas A&M, Michigan, Washington State, Arizona State

Also considered: Mississippi State, Michigan State