Boise State, UCF schedule two-game football series between Group of Five powers
The Boise State and UCF football programs have been competing for national attention for years — and now they’ll get to compete on an actual football field.
The Broncos and Knights announced Tuesday a two-game, home-and-home series in 2021 and 2023.
Boise State will play at UCF in the 2021 season opener in Orlando, date to be determined. UCF will play on The Blue on Sept. 9, 2023.
No. 16 Boise State (4-0) and No. 22 UCF (3-1) are again competing for the Group of Five’s spot in a New Year’s Six bowl this season. Boise State has played in major bowls in the 2006, 2009 and 2014 seasons. UCF has played in major bowls in the 2013, 2017 and 2018 seasons.
“We are excited to have this series on the schedule, and thrilled to be able to bring our fans another marquee game on The Blue,” Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey said in a press release. “I believe this is a matchup that college football fans throughout the country want to see, and one that our student-athletes will be excited to play.”
Boise State moved future games against Houston and Rice to accommodate the series.
BOISE STATE FUTURE NONCONFERENCE MATCHUPS
2020: Georgia Southern (Sept. 5), Florida State (Sept. 19), at Marshall (Oct. 3), BYU (Nov. 7)
2021: at UCF (TBA, season opener), UTEP (Sept. 11), Oklahoma State (Sept. 18), at BYU (Oct. 9)
2022: at Oregon State (Sept. 3), Michigan State (Sept. 17), at UTEP (Sept. 24), BYU (Nov. 5)
2023: Oregon State (Sept. 2), UCF (Sept. 9), at Michigan State (Sept. 16), at BYU (Oct. 14)
2024: at Georgia Southern (Aug. 31), Houston (Sept. 7), at Oregon (Sept. 14)
2025: at USF (Aug. 30), Oregon (Sept. 13), at Houston (Sept. 20), BYU (Oct. 25)
2026: at Oregon (Sept. 5), East Carolina (Sept. 12), at Washington State (Sept. 19), at BYU (Nov. 7)
2027: at Rice (Sept. 4), USF (Sept. 11), Washington State (Sept. 18), BYU (Sept. 25)
2028: Cincinnati (Sept. 2), at East Carolina (Sept. 9), at BYU (Sept. 23)
2029: at Cincinnati (Sept. 1), Rice (Sept. 15), BYU (Sept. 22)
2030-34: Annual games vs. BYU, in Boise in odd-numbered years.
