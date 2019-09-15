Former Boise State running back finds ‘better fit’ with Mountain West rival

All-Idaho football players of the year | 2018 The 2018 All-Idaho high school football players of the year in the 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A Division I and 1A Division II classifications. Coaches elected the all-state players. Music: "Giga Metal" by Loyalty Freak Music. From the Free Music Archive. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2018 All-Idaho high school football players of the year in the 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A Division I and 1A Division II classifications. Coaches elected the all-state players. Music: "Giga Metal" by Loyalty Freak Music. From the Free Music Archive.

Declo High graduate Keegan Duncan was supposed to be the next small-town star to make it big at Boise State.

He’s taking his talents to a Mountain West rival instead.

Duncan left the Broncos at the end of fall camp, and the 6-foot-2, 216-pound freshman running back announced Sunday on Twitter that he has joined the Utah State football team.

“I enjoyed the past three months at Boise State,” Duncan wrote in a text message to the Idaho Statesman last month. “Great coaches and teammates, but I have just decided to transfer to a school that is a better fit for me.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Duncan, who was seen on crutches at Boise State’s hike to the top of Table Rock in late August, is the second Boise State freshman to leave for another Mountain West program this fall. Quarterback Kaiden Bennett is now enrolled at Nevada.

In his tweet announcing his transfer to Utah State, Duncan indicated he had surgery. He told the Idaho Statesman on Sunday that he had surgery last Wednesday to repair a torn ACL, so he’ll spend the remainder of the 2019 season rehabbing and likely be ready to play for the Aggies starting in 2020. He enrolled at Utah State this semester.

The Broncos had hopes Duncan could follow in the footsteps of other Idaho small-school standouts like Shea McClellin (Marsing High), Matt Paradis (Council) and Leighton Vander Esch (Salmon River). Coach Bryan Harsin praised Duncan several times during fall practices and indicated he would compete for playing time right away.

Duncan was voted the Idaho Statesman’s 2A All-Idaho Player of the Year and Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year last fall. He led the Hornets to back-to-back state titles and 25 straight wins with some wild numbers.

Duncan ran for 2,041 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior — an impressive average of 15.7 yards per carry. He caught 19 passes for 595 yards and 13 TDs, threw four TDs, and returned three punts, two kickoffs and two interceptions for scores, giving him 51 total touchdowns in 12 games.

Surgery️

Can’t wait to get back on the field as a UTAH STATE AGGIE! pic.twitter.com/WTnTE7CSXg — Keegan Duncan (@keeganduncan2) September 15, 2019