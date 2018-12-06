Boise State commit named Idaho’s top football player after another monster season

Football players from Idaho’s small towns often go overlooked. But not Declo’s Keegan Duncan.
The Boise State football commit was named the 2018 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year on Thursday, making him the first player outside the 5A classification to win the award since Fruitland’s Joe Martarano in 2012.
He’s also the first from the Idaho 2A ranks to win the statewide award, which picks a player of the year regardless of classification. The award started in 1985.
“Keegan Duncan is the best player at any level in Idaho,” Teton coach Brody Birch said in a news release. “He moves very well for his size, he has good hands and he also plays well on defense. He’s a devastating blocker, too, and a dangerous returner in the kicking game. Just a great all-around football player.”
The 6-3, 220-pound senior running back and defensive back capped his high school career with back-to-back 2A state titles and 25 consecutive wins.
He ran for 2,041 yards and 27 touchdowns this fall, averaging 15.7 yards per carry. He caught 19 passes for 595 yards and 13 TDs, threw four TDs, and returned three punts, two kickoffs and two INTs for scores, giving him 51 total touchdowns in 12 games.
The award also takes into account academic success, and character on and off the field, traits Duncan fulfilled. He owns a 3.97 GPA and volunteers with the Special Olympics, the Boys Scouts of America and youth sports program, a news release said.
Comments