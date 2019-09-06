Harsin lets ‘the bad wolf out’ to draw penalty — and promises to punish himself

Boise State wide receiver Octavius Evans (1) leads the Broncos onto The Blue for the home opener against Marshall on Friday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin got a rare unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty Friday night against Marshall — and he told his team afterward that he’ll pay a price for the transgression.

Harsin made contact with an official after a Boise State touchdown was erased by a holding penalty, and shortly after officials missed an obvious pass interference infraction by Marshall.

“Maybe I let the bad wolf out a little bit in that moment,” Harsin said in his postgame press conference. “That hurt our team ... and I told the team, we haven’t had a personal foul this season. After Sunday, when they see what I have to do, they’re not gonna want to get one.”

Harsin said he didn’t know yet what his punishment would be.

He apologized to the team for his mistake after the game, sophomore wide receiver Khalil Shakir said.

“I thought it was pretty funny,” Shakir said. “We all make mistakes. It happens. We love him, and he knows that.”

Harsin screamed into the official’s face after left guard Jake Stetz was called for holding on a screen pass to wide receiver Akilian Butler. Stetz appeared to grab a defender by the shoulder from behind.

The official leaned back to try to avoid Harsin making contact, but Harsin’s hat bill appeared to glance off the official’s nose and bump the official’s hat. The video is inconclusive as to whether Harsin bumped him with his chest, too.

“I didn’t think it was that big of a touch,” Harsin said, while noting “a touch is a touch.”

Boise State HC Bryan Harsin just got a penalty for getting in the refs face and making contact LMAOOOO! pic.twitter.com/Q6Hluop0SN — #FlashSZN (@ftbeard_17) September 7, 2019

Shortly before the outburst, a Marshall defender wrapped an arm around wide receiver John Hightower’s neck while leaping to break up a pass. A flag wasn’t thrown.

The officials were from Marshall’s Conference USA. Contracts usually call for the visiting team’s conference to provide the officials.

The Mountain West’s standard procedure is to review unsportsmanlike incidents “and make a public announcement if warranted,” Mountain West spokesman Stuart Buchanan wrote in an email. That’s true even when officials from another conference are calling the game, he said.

All over his back well before the ball got there pic.twitter.com/RumrpZkEzq — Joe Jaszewski (@joeja) September 7, 2019

Pierce, Ojukwu, Thomas out

Boise State safety DeAndre Pierce, right tackle John Ojukwu and wide receiver CT Thomas missed the game a week after sustaining injuries against Florida State.

Sophomore Tyreque Jones started for Pierce. Junior Jake Stetz started at left guard, which allowed senior John Molchon to replace Ojukwu at right tackle. Sophomore Khalil Shakir is a co-starter with Thomas.

Quick hits

Running back Robert Mahone was Boise State’s single-game captain. ... Boise State wore all blue. ... Marshall won the coin toss and took the ball. ... Mahone left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury. ... Boise State scored with 10 seconds left in the first half, avoiding its first scoreless first half at home since 2012 vs. BYU. The Broncos also scored for the 281st straight game, which ranks 12th nationally. ... Wide receiver Octavius Evans carried the Hammer after running over a defender against Florida State. ... Junior Curtis Weaver’s second-half sack moved him into a tie for fourth on the Boise State career list with 22.5.