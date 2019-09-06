Her son died as a Boise State Bronco 20 years ago. Tonight, she’ll be honored on The Blue.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on Paul Reyna, Hank Bachmeier, fumbles Highlights from Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin's press conference on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Topics included the anniversary of Paul Reyna's death, true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier and fumble recoveries against Florida State. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights from Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin's press conference on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Topics included the anniversary of Paul Reyna's death, true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier and fumble recoveries against Florida State.

Carolyn Gusman inspired the Boise State football program 20 years ago with her emotional strength.

She told the 2019 Broncos she planned to do the same on Friday night.

Gusman will serve as an honorary captain for Friday’s home opener against Marshall at Albertsons Stadium — 20 years after her son, Paul Reyna, died during his freshman fall camp with the Broncos.

She told the team Thursday that she originally didn’t plan to go on the field for the coin toss and would leave that to her three children. But, she told the players, she changed her mind.

Just as she changed her mind about speaking at Reyna’s on-campus memorial service in 1999, where her inspirational words comforted a team and became a rallying cry for a program.

“I just kind of want to show you, even though you might be a little afraid to do things, go out there and try,” Gusman told the team Thursday.

Gusman hasn’t watched a football game since Reyna’s death, in person or on TV. She still helps with her son’s high school team, Bishop Amat in La Puente, California, but works the pass gate on game days where she can hear the crowd but not see the action. She also was an honorary captain at the Broncos’ 1999 game at UCLA — not far from Reyna’s hometown — but she didn’t watch that game, either.

Friday night, she plans to retreat to one of the Boise State athletic department buildings near the stadium when the game begins.

“You wouldn’t want to be around me if a player got hurt,” Gusman said Friday morning in an interview with the Idaho Statesman. “... You’re going to have two patients — put it that way.”

During her meeting with the team, she said, she told the players about Reyna — the guy the current team only knows through the memorial plaque they touch on their way to the field and the stories they’re told by the coaches who were there when he was injured, including head coach Bryan Harsin and strength and conditioning coach Jeff Pitman.

She also sought to explain to them that while her son died from an injury suffered on the blue turf, there’s risk everywhere in life.

“What I wanted to do is reassure them,” she said.

She certainly did that for the 1999 team, at a memorial service that began not long after doctors took Reyna away from her to harvest his organs. Gusman had no plans to speak and would have turned down an offer, she said.

She spontaneously stood up to grab a Boise State helmet and hug it. She thought that was his helmet (she later learned it wasn’t; that one was set aside for testing).

Behind her, she heard weeping. That’s where the players were.

“I didn’t want to turn around and look, but I knew,” she said. “I knew who was crying.”

Then she spoke the words that are on the Reyna plaque. She figures she meant to say “Don’t be afraid” but what came out instead probably was a reference to a song her church sings, “Be Not Afraid.”

“Be not afraid “ Gusman told the team. “Go out and win championships.”

The Broncos won their first Big West Conference and bowl championships that season. By 2002, which would have been Reyna’s redshirt junior season, the program had reached the Top 25.

The Broncos have been in the Top 25 for at least one week every year since.

Gusman echoed her own words with her closing remarks in Thursday’s meeting.

“Do the hard work that you have to, listen to your coaches, give it your all, and go out and win another championship, and one after that, and one after that, and one after that,” she said. “Continue the legacy here at Boise State.”

Reyna, she said in the interview, is just one piece of that legacy.

“I’m totally elated,” she said of the program’s success. “... And it’s not about Paul. Paul’s a part of that story. He’s not the story, but he’s a part of that story.”

