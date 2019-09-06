Instant Analysis: Boise State survives mistake-prone home opener vs. Marshall

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) finds room to run after getting past Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) in the first half Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Final score: Boise State 14, Marshall 7

Records: Boise State is 2-0; Marshall is 1-1

Why the Broncos won: The offense, while mistake prone, had too many weapons for Marshall to shut down, and the Broncos played lights-out defense for the last two and a half quarters.

The Broncos rolled up 437 yards despite missing three offensive starters for most of the game — right tackle John Ojukwu, wide receiver CT Thomas and running back Robert Mahone. The problem was they shot themselves in the foot more often than they scored. They failed to capitalize on a turnover (missed field goal), had a touchdown erased by a holding penalty (no points), lost 10 yards on a botched snap in the red zone (no points), threw an interception in the red zone and lost a big punt return on a penalty (no points).

The defense, meanwhile, repeatedly stopped the Thundering Herd after they gashed the Broncos with the run to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. On Marshall’s next eight drives, it never moved the ball more than 24 yards. On its first five drives of the second half, it netted minus-10 yards after penalties — and safety Kekoa Nawahine grabbed a key interception. And the Herd finished the second half with zero yards.

Main takeaway: The challenge of playing a good team on short rest after a physically demanding game and road trip was real. The Broncos had to gut their way through this one — and they did. That’s the sign of a good team. They clearly didn’t play their best, and they beat a team that’s probably going to play in a bowl game. Next week’s game against Portland State should provide an opportunity to breathe a little easier before Mountain West play begins.

And given that the Broncos had to be tired and certainly were battered after the first six quarters of the season, they outgained the Herd 235-0 in the second half. That’s impressive.

Player of the game: True freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier impressed again, showing poise under pressure and toughness as he took some big hits (and had his helmet ripped from his head). He showed some running ability in the first half, including the first TD run of his career. Bachmeier was 22-for-34 for 282 yards and a touchdown with an interception. He ran for 26 yards. The flaw: He had two turnovers for the second straight game.

Play of the game: Bachmeier connected with senior wide receiver John Hightower on a skinny post and Hightower showed his ridiculous speed in turning the catch into a 47-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. The play made it 14-7 Boise State.

What’s next: Portland State at Boise State, 8:15 p.m. Sept. 14 at Albertsons Stadium.