Boise State legend will help inspire Broncos’ 2019 senior class as fall camp begins

Player-run practices throughout the summer helped the Boise State football team physically prepare for the 2019 season, but Thursday night was all about mental preparation.

On the eve of fall camp, the Broncos’ senior class gathered at coach Bryan Harsin’s house for dinner and an inspirational talk from former Green Bay Packer Daryn Colledge. Colledge was an All-American offensive lineman at Boise State, playing from 2002 to 2005, and went on to win Super Bowl XLV with the Packers.

“Daryn’s message will be great, because they love listening to former players, especially a guy like Daryn,” Harsin said Thursday afternoon. “... He’s one of a kind, and he’s got a great story. We’ll see what he talks about tonight.”

With full bellies and full minds, Harsin and his seniors then planned to discuss the legacy the class hopes to leave and the kind of leadership it will take to get there.

“This is your last opportunity to play for Boise State. Some of you guys might go on and play at the next level, but what do you want it to look like and what do you want to do?” Harsin said of his message. “How hard are you going to push? What is this season going to look like for you as a senior? What kind of leadership are we going to get out of you?

“That’s important. If we get the right kind of leadership, then we can be successful.”

The start of fall camp follows Friday morning. Harsin said the Broncos primarily will practice on grass in preparation for their Aug. 31 opener against Florida State at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, the home of the NFL’s Jaguars. Veterans and newcomers will practice separately until Aug. 7. Closed scrimmages are set for Aug. 10 and Aug. 16, and the Fall Fan Fest will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

“Twenty-five practices. It will go quick,” Harsin said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, a lot of things to get in. New coaches, new players and a couple new wrinkles that we’ve learned through the summer in our install that we’re going to try to add that hopefully makes it better, and then on to ball. We’re onto the season.”

Boise State falls just short of Top 25

Boise State just missed cracking the USA Today Coaches’ Poll preseason edition on Thursday.

The Broncos finished 27th in voting with 118 points, stuck behind schools like Washington State, Syracuse, Stanford, Iowa State, Northwestern (161) and Nebraska (152). Florida State, Boise State’s opening opponent, received four points.

Clemson and Alabama, the sport’s dominant powers, took the top two spots. UCF is the favorite from the Group of Five conferences again — coming in at No. 17. UCF finished No. 12 last year.

No other Group of Five team was in the Top 25.

Utah State and Fresno State of the Mountain West tied for 35th in the preseason poll.

Last year, Boise State finished No. 24 in the Coaches’ Poll with a 10-3 record. Fresno State was No. 18 and Utah State was No. 21.

Boise State has appeared in the Top 25 at least once for 17 straight seasons, starting in 2002. The Broncos have finished in the Top 25 in 12 of those seasons.

The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll will be released Aug. 19.

Single-game tickets on sale Friday

Single-game tickets for the 2019 season go on sale to the general public beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Prices range from $25 in the north end zone to $69 for an adult ticket in the main stadium. There are discounted rates for both juniors and seniors.

Tickets can be purchased online at BroncoSports.com/tickets or by calling the Athletic Ticket Office at (208) 426-4737.

Quick hits

Fruitland High graduate Tyler Eiguren will join the Broncos for fall camp as a walk-on tight end after a two-year church mission in Spain. Columbia High running back Allamar Alexander also is joining as a walk-on. ... Trevor Cole from St. Joseph High in Santa Maria, California, will be a walk-on at receiver. ... Running backs Spencer Keene and Marcus Washington are no longer on the team. ... Freshman linebacker Lolani Langi, who was expected to join the Broncos over the summer, will instead go on a two-year mission. ... Josh Booker-Brown — a 6-foot-3, 238-pound inside linebacker from Pearl River (Mississippi) Community College — is expected to miss the first 10 to 12 days of fall camp as he completes a class. Booker-Brown had hoped to complete the class earlier this summer, but it was canceled because there were not enough students, Harsin said. ... Position changes: Redshirt sophomore Roman Kafentzis will move from strongside linebacker to nickel. Originally slated to play STUD, freshman Dylan Hall will switch to defensive end. Freshman Isaiah Bagnah will play STUD.