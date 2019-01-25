Boise State football’s impressive recruiting class adds highly-touted Utah linebacker

The Boise State football team had lost a handful of linebackers in recent weeks, so it would certainly be an area of focus as Feb. 6’s signing day approached. On Thursday night, the Broncos found one.
Lolani Langi, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker from Bingham High in South Jordan, Utah, committed to Boise State, 18 months after the Broncos extended an offer. Langi also claimed offers from BYU, Utah, Cal and Vanderbilt, among others.
Bingham went 10-2 last season and 13-0 in 2017, winning the state title. Former Boise State defensive end Durrant Miles is a Bingham graduate. Langi’s commitment boosted Boise State into the top 50 nationally, according to 247Sports’ rankings, to No. 46 on Friday.
Since the start of December, Boise State saw three scholarship linebackers that were expected be on the 2019 roster either leave the team (Desmond Williams and Will Heffner) or be dismissed (Tyson Maeva).
Langi’s older brother, Harvey, played for the New England Patriots in 2017 and is currently under contract with the New York Jets. According to the Deseret News, Lolani had 40 tackles, five sacks and an interception last season. Harvey went on a two-year church mission, but in an interview with 247Sports, Lolani said he plans to play at Boise State in 2019.
Check out Langi’s highlights below.
MOA OFFICIALLY BACK FOR 2019 SEASON
Boise State announced Friday that defensive tackle David Moa was approved by the NCAA for a sixth season. A calf injury limited him to just a handful of series Sept. 15 at Oklahoma State, his only action of the 2018 season.
Coach Bryan Harsin said “that’s the plan” in November about Moa returning and was confident he would get the eligibility waiver.
BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2019 RECRUITING CLASS
Committed, can sign Feb. 6
WR DK Blaylock, 6-5, 180, New Deal (Texas) High
LB Lolani Langi, 6-2, 225, Bingham High (South Jordan, Utah)
Signed in December
*QB Hank Bachmeier, 6-3, 190, Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High
*STUD/LB Casey Kline, 6-5, 215, Brawley (Calif.) Union High
OL Jacob Golden, 6-6, 280, Peoria (Ariz.) High
RB Keegan Duncan, 6-3, 215, Declo High
OL Ben Dooley, 6-5, 279, Fallon (Nev.) Churchill County High
RB George Holani, 6-0, 195, St. John Bosco High (Bellflower, Calif.)
*QB Kaiden Bennett, 6-0, 175, Folsom (Calif.) High
WR Khyheem Waleed, 6-3, 190, Casteel High (Queen Creek, Ariz.)
DE Michael Callahan, 6-4, 245, Yorba Linda (Calif.) High
DE Isaiah Bagnah, 6-5, 245, Lethbridge (Alberta) Collegiate Institute
TE Austin Griffin, 6-7, 240, Mt. San Antonio (Calif.) College
STUD Dylan Hall, 6-5, 230, Antelope Valley High (Lancaster, Calif.)
CB Markel Reed, 6-1, 170, Temple (Texas) High
DB JL Skinner, 6-3, 185, Point Loma High (San Diego, Calif.)
WR Shea Whiting, 6-2, 180, Alief Taylor High (Houston)
* - early enrollees, already on campus
