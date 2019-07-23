Boise State football will retain its perks in new Mountain West TV contract

This favorite Boise breakfast bistro gets a shoutout on ESPN On a segment of Bracketology, ESPN college basketball studio host Rece Davis had a suggestion for the head coach of the University of Kentucky men's basketball team, John Calipari: Try Goldy's Breakfast Bistro. Calipari and the University of Kentu Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On a segment of Bracketology, ESPN college basketball studio host Rece Davis had a suggestion for the head coach of the University of Kentucky men's basketball team, John Calipari: Try Goldy's Breakfast Bistro. Calipari and the University of Kentu

Boise State’s home football games will be marketed as a separate package to potential TV partners, Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson said Tuesday at the conference media days.

The Broncos also will continue to receive $1.8 million more TV revenue than the other 10 full members, Thompson said. The current deal provides $1.1 million to those 10 schools and $2.9 million to Boise State.

Both provisions are an extension of the unusual arrangement the Broncos negotiated in late 2012 when they agreed to stay in the conference rather than leaving for the Big East. ESPN has held the rights to the Broncos’ home games since 2013. The initial contract between Boise State and the Mountain West distributed TV money based on exposure but that was simplified in recent years to a flat payout.

According to Boise State’s contract, the Mountain West must ensure Boise State home football games “are not part of, nor granted under, any current or future MWC conference-wide television rights contract ... .”

Marketing Boise State’s games separately likely won’t increase the value of the TV contract, Thompson said, but it does provide Boise State flexibility if its preferences for broadcast partner or deal terms differ from the rest of the conference members.

The Mountain West is in the midst of exclusive negotiation periods with current partners CBS (and its CBS Sports Network) and ESPN, Thompson said. The new TV contract will take effect for the 2020-21 athletic season and likely will be finalized this fall, Thompson said. He expects to sign a shorter deal than his peers because of the rapidly changing nature of the broadcast and streaming markets.

The American Athletic Conference, for example, recently landed a 12-year deal.

“We’re going to go shorter,” Thompson said.

Boise State’s home games hit the market at an opportune time because of the way the Broncos have scheduled in recent years. If the next TV package covers six years, the Broncos can offer home games against Florida State, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, Oregon State, Houston, Cincinnati, Oregon and BYU.

This story will be updated with more information from Mountain West media days.