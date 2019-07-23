Boise State football’s defensive star gets Player of the Year nod; 4 others honored

Boise State’s ‘velociraptors’ have been scary good Boise State STUD ends Jabril Frazier and Curtis Weaver have been nicknamed velociraptors by coach Bryan Harsin for the job they do chasing opposing quarterbacks. The Mountain West Network produced a feature on them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State STUD ends Jabril Frazier and Curtis Weaver have been nicknamed velociraptors by coach Bryan Harsin for the job they do chasing opposing quarterbacks. The Mountain West Network produced a feature on them.

If championships are won in the trenches, the Boise State football team enters 2019 on solid ground.

Defensive lineman Curtis Weaver was named the Mountain West preseason Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday in conjunction with the annual media days event.

Three of the Broncos’ other four first-team all-conference picks also are linemen: offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland, offensive guard John Molchon and defensive tackle David Moa. The other pick was wide receiver John Hightower.

Weaver and Cleveland are juniors who will draw intense attention as potential early entrants in the NFL Draft. Both were All-Mountain West first-teamers last year.

Weaver finished second in the conference with 9.5 sacks and third with 15 tackles for loss last season. He’s tied for sixth in school history with 20.5 career sacks in just two seasons. He is the first Bronco to receive the Mountain West’s preseason honor on defense.

Molchon also was a first-team selection last season.

Moa and Hightower are interesting picks because neither was a factor at the end of last season. Moa redshirted with an injury and will be a sixth-year senior this fall but was an All-Mountain West first-teamer in 2016 and second-teamer in 2017. Hightower was electric in many of his 10 games but was hobbled by injuries late in the season and left home from the bowl trip because of academics. He had 31 catches for 504 yards and six touchdowns, and eight carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns, but nearly all of that production occurred before Halloween.

2019 Preseason All-Mountain West Team

Offense

QB Jordan Love Jr. Utah State

WR John Hightower Sr. Boise State

WR Cedric Byrd II Sr. Hawai‘i

RB Juwan Washington Sr. San Diego State

RB Toa Taua So. Nevada

OL Ezra Cleveland Jr. Boise State

OL John Molchon Sr. Boise State

OL Jake Nelson Sr. Nevada

OL Keith Ismael Jr. San Diego State

OL Justin Polu Sr. UNLV

TE Jared Rice Sr. Fresno State

Defense

DL Jordan Jackson Jr. Air Force

DL David Moa Sr. Boise State

DL Curtis Weaver Jr. Boise State

DL Tipa Galeai Sr. Utah State

LB Mykal Walker Sr. Fresno State

LB Kyahva Tezino Sr. San Diego State

LB David Woodward Jr. Utah State

DB Jeremy Fejedelem Sr. Air Force

DB Juju Hughes Sr. Fresno State

DB Tariq Thompson Jr. San Diego State

DB DJ Williams So. Utah State

Specialists

P Ryan Stonehouse Jr. Colorado State

PK Cooper Rothe Sr. Wyoming

KR/PR Savon Scarver Jr. Utah State

Offensive Player of the Year: Jordan Love, Jr., QB, Utah State

Defensive Player of the Year: Curtis Weaver, Jr., DL, Boise State

Special Teams Player of the Year: Cooper Rothe, Sr., PK, Wyoming