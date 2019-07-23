Boise State Football
Boise State football’s defensive star gets Player of the Year nod; 4 others honored
Boise State’s ‘velociraptors’ have been scary good
If championships are won in the trenches, the Boise State football team enters 2019 on solid ground.
Defensive lineman Curtis Weaver was named the Mountain West preseason Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday in conjunction with the annual media days event.
Three of the Broncos’ other four first-team all-conference picks also are linemen: offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland, offensive guard John Molchon and defensive tackle David Moa. The other pick was wide receiver John Hightower.
Weaver and Cleveland are juniors who will draw intense attention as potential early entrants in the NFL Draft. Both were All-Mountain West first-teamers last year.
Weaver finished second in the conference with 9.5 sacks and third with 15 tackles for loss last season. He’s tied for sixth in school history with 20.5 career sacks in just two seasons. He is the first Bronco to receive the Mountain West’s preseason honor on defense.
Molchon also was a first-team selection last season.
Moa and Hightower are interesting picks because neither was a factor at the end of last season. Moa redshirted with an injury and will be a sixth-year senior this fall but was an All-Mountain West first-teamer in 2016 and second-teamer in 2017. Hightower was electric in many of his 10 games but was hobbled by injuries late in the season and left home from the bowl trip because of academics. He had 31 catches for 504 yards and six touchdowns, and eight carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns, but nearly all of that production occurred before Halloween.
2019 Preseason All-Mountain West Team
Offense
QB Jordan Love Jr. Utah State
WR John Hightower Sr. Boise State
WR Cedric Byrd II Sr. Hawai‘i
RB Juwan Washington Sr. San Diego State
RB Toa Taua So. Nevada
OL Ezra Cleveland Jr. Boise State
OL John Molchon Sr. Boise State
OL Jake Nelson Sr. Nevada
OL Keith Ismael Jr. San Diego State
OL Justin Polu Sr. UNLV
TE Jared Rice Sr. Fresno State
Defense
DL Jordan Jackson Jr. Air Force
DL David Moa Sr. Boise State
DL Curtis Weaver Jr. Boise State
DL Tipa Galeai Sr. Utah State
LB Mykal Walker Sr. Fresno State
LB Kyahva Tezino Sr. San Diego State
LB David Woodward Jr. Utah State
DB Jeremy Fejedelem Sr. Air Force
DB Juju Hughes Sr. Fresno State
DB Tariq Thompson Jr. San Diego State
DB DJ Williams So. Utah State
Specialists
P Ryan Stonehouse Jr. Colorado State
PK Cooper Rothe Sr. Wyoming
KR/PR Savon Scarver Jr. Utah State
Offensive Player of the Year: Jordan Love, Jr., QB, Utah State
Defensive Player of the Year: Curtis Weaver, Jr., DL, Boise State
Special Teams Player of the Year: Cooper Rothe, Sr., PK, Wyoming
Comments