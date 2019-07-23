Boise State football is in its usual preseason place. These teams will challenge.

Boise State coach Bryan Harsin recaps spring game 2019, QBs Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin discusses the Broncos’ annual spring game April 6, 2019 and what he saw from the quarterbacks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin discusses the Broncos’ annual spring game April 6, 2019 and what he saw from the quarterbacks.

The Boise State football team faces some big questions in 2019 but that hasn’t changed the perception of the Broncos as the team to beat in the Mountain West.

The Broncos were picked to finish first in the Mountain Division in the conference preseason poll, released Tuesday in conjunction with Mountain West media days. Boise State has been the preseason pick to win its conference or division for 12 straight years, dating to the Broncos’ final three years in the WAC.

The Broncos received 15 of 21 first-place votes and 120 points from the media. Utah State was second with six first-place votes and 108 points.

Fresno State is the West Division favorite with 17 of 21 first-place votes. Fresno State has won the division each of the past two years and four of six years overall. San Diego State won the other two years. San Diego State (three) and Hawaii (one) also received first-place votes.

Boise State has a 50-50 history of living up to its Mountain Division expectation — the Broncos have won the division three times, including the past two years, and come up short three times (Utah State, Air Force and Wyoming won once each).

Last year, the Broncos beat Utah State 33-24 in the regular-season finale at Albertsons Stadium to hold off the Aggies for the division title.

The Mountain West finished last season with three ranked teams: No. 18 Fresno State (12-2), No. 22 Utah State (11-2) and No. 23 Boise State (10-3).

Boise State opens the season Aug. 31 against Florida State in Jacksonville, Florida.

2019 Mountain West Football Predicted Order of Finish

Mountain Division

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points

1. Boise State (15) 120

2. Utah State (6) 108

3. Air Force 73

4. Wyoming 66

5. Colorado State 52

6. New Mexico 22

West Division

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points

1. Fresno State (17) 122

2. San Diego State (3) 106

3. Nevada 74

4. Hawai’i (1) 67

5. UNLV 51

6. San José State 21

