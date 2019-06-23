Boise State football players bring competitive spirit to their summer softball game

Defense won 2-1 at the 2018 Boise State football team’s Summer Classic Softball Game The 2018 Boise State football team's Summer Classic Softball Game takes place at the Boise Hawks' Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Defense won 2-1. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 2018 Boise State football team's Summer Classic Softball Game takes place at the Boise Hawks' Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Defense won 2-1.

Different field. Different ball. Same attitude.

The Boise State football team will hold its annual summer softball game Monday night at Memorial Stadium — and while there might be more laughs and fewer collisions than the Broncos’ usual sport, the results still matter.

Just ask senior safety Kekoa Nawahine, who stumbled and fell while losing a pop-up in the sun in last year’s game. He’ll be back at shortstop for this year’s game — with an eye on redemption.

“It was a shot at my pride,” Nawahine told the media last week.

He poked fun at himself last week on Twitter, asking fans to come to the game “and watch me fall on my back again, or redeem myself. Who knows.”

The Summer Classic Softball Game begins with the home run derby at 5:30 p.m. The six-inning game follows at approximately 6:30 p.m. The offense takes on the defense in both events.

Tickets are $5, with kids 12 and younger getting in free. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Team Harsin Program, which provides scholarship opportunities for at-risk youth to play Optimist football.

Like Nawahine, linebacker Benton Wickersham has some sour memories from last year. He struggled in the home run derby — a year after hitting a homer in the game — and has been replaced in the derby lineup for this year.

“I’ve got a lot to prove,” he said. “I definitely got kicked out of the home run derby.”

Cornerback Avery Williams was looking the part of a baseball player Friday as the Broncos worked out at Dona Larsen Park. He was wearing a baseball shirt from his high school, JSerra Catholic, and making barehanded turns at second base.

His baseball experience: “I played some Little League.”

That didn’t stop him from trying to create some highlights on the diamond.

“We get some work in outside of the facility, outside of (the designated softball practice),” Williams said. “The offense doesn’t know about that, but we take this very seriously, even though it looks like we’re just having fun out there.”