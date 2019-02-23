Boise State football quarterback profile: Chase Cord

Boise State begins spring football practices March 1 and, from the start, no position will be scrutinized more than quarterback.
With Brett Rypien having graduated, the job to replace him is wide open, with four scholarship players taking part in spring ball, two of them true freshmen. A fifth, sophomore Chase Cord, is rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered in October, with a return for fall camp targeted.
“It’s an exciting time,” offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “… They’re all hungry.”
We will take a look at the competitors as the start of practices draw near, from the eldest to the youngest.
Previously: Jaylon Henderson. Coming soon: Riley Smith, Hank Bachmeier, Kaiden Bennett
Chase Cord
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 206 pounds, redshirt sophomore
Stats: Completed 6-of-9 passes for 67 yards with a touchdown and an interception in four games last season, rushing for 109 yards on eight attempts.
Analysis: If not for a torn ACL he suffered in October, he would be the favorite. But since he likely won’t be ready until fall camp, it makes the competition very interesting. Coach Bryan Harsin said “Chase is doing everything he can as a quarterback with a bum knee.” His running abilities are among the best of any recent Boise State quarterback (he had a 44-yard TD on his first-ever college rush). He has only thrown nine passes, so it’s tough to fully judge him there. Cord has a strong arm, but consistency was a key word on what he needed to improve last fall camp. Also of note, he likely will be granted a sixth year of eligibility at some point.
Quotable: “He’s a lot like Brett in the fact that he prepares himself really well, he doesn’t worry about things he can’t control. “He understands his situation, he’s preparing the freshmen and everybody else in that room to succeed … those are the type of guys we want.” – offensive coordinator Zak Hill
