Boise State Football

Boise State football quarterback profile: Kaiden Bennett

By Dave Southorn

February 25, 2019 12:09 PM

Boise State QB recruit Kaiden Bennett highlights

Watch some high school highlights of Boise State quarterback recruit Kaiden Bennett of Folsom High in California.
By
Up Next
Watch some high school highlights of Boise State quarterback recruit Kaiden Bennett of Folsom High in California.
By

Boise State begins spring football practices Friday and, from the start, no position will be scrutinized more than quarterback.

With Brett Rypien having graduated, the job to replace him is wide open, with four scholarship players taking part in spring ball, two of them true freshmen. A fifth, sophomore Chase Cord, is rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered in October, with a return for fall camp targeted.

“It’s an exciting time,” offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “… They’re all hungry.”

We will take a look at the competitors as the start of practices draw near, from the eldest to the youngest.

Previously: Jaylon Henderson, Chase Cord, Riley Smith. Coming soon: Hank Bachmeier.

KAIDEN BENNETT

Vitals: 6-foot, 175 pounds, freshman

Stats: Put up some wild numbers last fall at Folsom (Calif.) High, completing 73.5 percent of his passes for 3,993 yards with 60 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He also rushed 62 times for 431 yards and 12 more TDs.

Analysis: Though fellow freshman Hank Bachmeier was more highly-touted, some in recruiting circles see Bennett as just as talented. Bennett committed after Bachmeier, citing his deep connection with the program. An early enrollee, he will take part in spring ball. His mobility is an enticing trait, and he’s a clearly accurate passer. He lacks ideal size, but so have some pretty good quarterbacks in recent Bronco history like Kellen Moore and Grant Hedrick. If he can use his legs and be accurate to get the starting job, Boise State could tailor an offense that takes advantage of that, like Hedrick in his 2014 campaign, where he set the school completion percentage record and rushed for 592 yards.

Quotable: “He racked up a ton of yards and a ton of touchdowns … he was 30-1 as a starter, which was really impressive.” - offensive coordinator Zak Hill

Dave Southorn

Dave Southorn is a 2004 graduate from the University of Colorado. He has covered Boise State athletics since 2005, and worked at the Idaho Statesman since 2013. He’s won multiple Idaho Press Club awards and once won a contest designing a play for the Seattle Seahawks.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  