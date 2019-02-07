Boise State Football

With recruits in the fold, where does Boise State’s QB situation stand? We discuss

By Dave Southorn

February 07, 2019 08:01 PM

Boise State quarterback Chase Cord picks up a first down on a keeper pursued by Connecticut linebacker Marshe Terry.
Boise State quarterback Chase Cord picks up a first down on a keeper pursued by Connecticut linebacker Marshe Terry. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State quarterback Chase Cord picks up a first down on a keeper pursued by Connecticut linebacker Marshe Terry. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Signing day has come and gone, so the 208 Podcast takes a look a what Boise State, Idaho and the College of Idaho have added, some with plenty of local talent.

Dave and Jay dive into the uniqueness that is signing day, which has changed greatly in the last two years, plus praise their favorite signee outside of Idaho — a tattooed Australian punter. With spring practices next month, we talk about the Broncos’ impending quarterback battle, too.

There’s a little basketball talk and some final thoughts on the Super Bowl. And the halftime show. Check it out below!

Listen to this week’s podcast episode above. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher.

Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.

Dave Southorn, the Idaho Statesman’s Boise State sports reporter, and KTVB sports director Jay Tust are the hosts of the weekly podcast “The 208: Sports. Stats. Stories.”

Dave Southorn

Dave Southorn is a 2004 graduate from the University of Colorado. He has covered Boise State athletics since 2005, and worked at the Idaho Statesman since 2013. He’s won multiple Idaho Press Club awards and once won a contest designing a play for the Seattle Seahawks.

If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.

  Comments  