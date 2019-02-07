With recruits in the fold, where does Boise State’s QB situation stand? We discuss

Signing day has come and gone, so the 208 Podcast takes a look a what Boise State, Idaho and the College of Idaho have added, some with plenty of local talent.
Dave and Jay dive into the uniqueness that is signing day, which has changed greatly in the last two years, plus praise their favorite signee outside of Idaho — a tattooed Australian punter. With spring practices next month, we talk about the Broncos’ impending quarterback battle, too.
There’s a little basketball talk and some final thoughts on the Super Bowl. And the halftime show. Check it out below!
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Listen to this week’s podcast episode above. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher.
Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.
Comments