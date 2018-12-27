Looking ahead to Boise State football’s 2019 season: Who is back, what are the unknowns

There never will be as odd of a transition into the offseason as what Boise State felt Wednesday afternoon after the First Responder Bowl was canceled.
“Now we look forward to coming back in 2019 and getting that team prepared,” coach Bryan Harsin said right about when the game would’ve been at halftime.
The Broncos’ seniors didn’t get one last hurrah, and potential future stars didn’t get the chance to shine once more. But, here we are — the Broncos won’t be playing in another football game for more than eight months.
So, let’s take a look ahead at what is due back for Boise State in 2019 and potential strengths or concerns.
OFFENSE
It will be the biggest topic of the offseason: Who will replace Brett Rypien?
The four-year starter and Mountain West all-time passing leader graduates, with a bona fide quarterback competition set to take place. Sophomore Chase Cord has the most game experience, and offers a dual-threat skillset, but he tore an ACL in October and likely won’t be back until fall camp at best.
Boise State has two true freshmen set to enroll in January in Hank Bachmeier and Kaiden Bennett, who both put up massive numbers in California. Redshirt freshman Riley Smith and senior Jaylon Henderson will compete, too.
“There are good guys in that room, and I know there are some good ones coming in,” said Rypien, who took over in the middle of his true freshman season. “I think coming in this spring will get them a legitimate shot to compete for the job in the fall.”
Junior running back Alexander Mattison has yet to declare his plans to return for one more season or go to the NFL. If he returns, he will perhaps be even more of a workhorse after 302 carries for 1,415 yards and 17 TDs this season.
The Broncos have another power back in sophomore Andrew Van Buren, who saw solid playing time. Junior Robert Mahone didn’t make the bowl trip for academic reasons but is currently due to return. Danny Smith, another well-built back, redshirted, and the Broncos add freshmen Keegan Duncan and George Holani in the fall. Running backs coach Lee Marks made sure to mention last week that Duncan should have an early role.
Sean Modster and A.J. Richardson, the top two receivers, depart, but the Broncos have a wealth of talent returning from the likes of senior John Hightower (also didn’t make the bowl trip), junior CT Thomas and senior Akilian Butler. If junior Octavius Evans is healthy, he has big-time potential. The Broncos signed two tall receivers in Khyheem Waleed and Shea Whiting. At tight end, junior John Bates still has high upside, two redshirted, and the No. 1 junior college recruit, Austin Griffin, will join in the fall.
All five offensive line starters are set to return, including senior guard John Molchon, senior center Garrett Larson and senior guard Eric Quevedo. Junior left tackle Ezra Cleveland could be an early-round 2020 NFL Draft pick. Sophomore right tackle John Ojukwu snagged a starting role in October and never let go, and should pair with Cleveland as two tough edge protectors.
Key questions to ponder: Who will replace Mattison if he leaves? Who will step up like Modster and Richardson did? Can the tight ends be more of a factor in the pass game? Can the line, which returned plenty of starters this season, end the trend of slow starts?
DEFENSE
The Broncos will hire a new defensive line coach in the coming weeks, and he will have plenty of experience to work with. Senior defensive tackle David Moa is expected to return after playing in just one game in 2018, while senior Sonatane Lui and sophomore Scale Igiehon are stout run stoppers inside, too. Durrant Miles won’t be easy to replace, but senior Chase Hatada has proven capable.
Linebacker saw some attrition, as Riley Whimpey tore an ACL in early November and, in December, Blake Whitlock was dismissed from the team, Desmond Williams transferred to Weber State and Tyson Maeva was sent home from the bowl game. If Whimpey is healthy, he can be a tackling machine, but sophomore Zeke Noa came on strong after the injury and will see a major role. If Maeva is in good standing, he’ll anchor the middle as a senior, but if not, the Broncos will have to get creative.
At STUD end, junior Curtis Weaver has been a beast, tied for sixth in school history with 20.5 sacks. He loses his veteran compatriot in Jabril Frazier, but the Broncos signed three at the position earlier this month and the staff likes redshirt Demitri Washington. If Weaver can continue to excel, he’ll be another likely NFL prospect.
Junior Kekaula Kaniho will continue to be the most versatile defender, able to play nickel, linebacker, safety or cornerback. Cornerback Tyler Horton’s departure will be significant after he was the team’s best takeaway artist (four fumbles, one interception).
The defensive backfield still returns plenty, including junior DeAndre Pierce, who redshirted after a spleen laceration ended his season in late September. Junior cornerback Avery Williams and senior safety Kekoa Nawahine have tons of experience. Junior safety Jordan Happle started late, but sophomore Tyreque Jones got five starts, too.
Key questions to ponder: Can the Broncos continue to be a good run-stopping team, but avoid the back-breaking big plays? How will the linebacker rotation work out with plenty of numbers? Can someone complement Weaver to take the heat off? Will the defensive backs get more than the six interceptions they had in 2018?
SPECIAL TEAMS
Well, it can only get better, right? The Broncos struggled mightily: a blocked extra point in the Mountain West championship game, going into the bowl season last in the FBS in net punting, 12-of-20 on field goals and a crazy amount of return penalties.
The good news is they’ll return Williams, who scored on a kickoff return, had a 64-yard punt return and blocked a field goal. Junior Joel Velazquez could handle placekicking or punting duties, but the Broncos plan on signing a scholarship kicker in February.
Key questions to ponder: Will the Broncos find a solid kicker, and make improvements when snapping? Who will punt? Can they foster an attitude where the best players want to be on special teams and take it seriously?
2019 SCHEDULE
Nonconference: vs. Florida State (in Jacksonville), vs. Marshall, vs. Portland State, at BYU
Home conference: Air Force, Hawaii, New Mexico, Wyoming
Road conference: Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State
HARSIN TO BE ON ESPN FOR ORANGE BOWL
Boise State’s Bryan Harsin is one of eight football coaches chosen to participate in ESPN’s expanded coverage of the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday.
Harsin will join Boston College’s Steve Addazio, Arizona State’s Herm Edwards and TCU’s Gary Patterson in the “Coaches Film Room” for the Capital One Orange Bowl at 6 p.m. MT on Saturday between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Oklahoma.
The Coaches Film Room will be available on ESPNEWS and the ESPN App and will be broadcast from ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut. The broadcast will feature a live feed as head coaches watch the game and offer a strategic breakdown of the action.
North Carolina’s Mack Brown, Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson, Georgia Tech’s Paul Johnson and Memphis’ Mike Norvell will be in the film room for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame. That semifinal starts at 2 p.m. MT on Saturday.
