Boise State football loses another linebacker, adds walk-on kicker to roster

Boise State’s attrition at linebacker continued Monday when the school confirmed that senior linebacker Will Heffner has left the team.
Heffner, a Bishop Kelly High graduate, was not on the team’s roster as the spring semester began. Heffner was initially a walk-on but earned a scholarship before the 2017 season. He played in 10 games in 2018, making two tackles. In the Mountain West championship Dec. 1, he narrowly missed tackling Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers on the Bulldogs’ game-winning touchdown.
During his playing career, Heffner had seven tackles in 19 games, starting twice in 2017. Heffner’s father, Terry, played wide receiver at Boise State from 1987 to 1990.
In December, senior linebacker Blake Whitlock was dismissed from the team, and sophomore linebacker Desmond Williams transferred to Weber State. On Jan. 3, senior-to-be Tyson Maeva announced he is no longer with the Broncos following an incident prior to the First Responder Bowl.
The Broncos redshirted three freshmen last season in DJ Schramm, Brandon Hawkins and Phillip Mills. The team also plans to utilize its STUD ends as much as possible in the future, often acting like outside linebackers.
In other roster news, three true freshmen — quarterback Hank Bachmeier, quarterback Kaiden Bennett and STUD end/linebacker Casey Kline — have enrolled in classes.
The Broncos also added walk-on kicker Kyle Sentkowski. A junior transfer from College of the Siskiyous in Weed, Calif., Sentkowski was 14-of-23 on field goals in two seasons, making 69-of-73 extra points. Special teams coordinator Kent Riddle said in December the Broncos plan to sign a scholarship kicker in February.
