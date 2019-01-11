Sources: Boise State football player was caught using marijuana on bowl trip

Boise State junior linebacker Tyson Maeva was sent home from Dallas two days prior to the First Responder Bowl for allegedly smoking marijuana in his hotel room, multiple sources told the Idaho Statesman.

There was no formal statement regarding his being sent home on Dec. 24, though a team spokesman confirmed his departure for a “violation of team standards.”

Marijuana possession in Texas is a misdemeanor. For less than 2 ounces, the punishment is up to a $2,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail. It’s unclear whether Maeva was cited.

Maeva tweeted Jan. 3 that he is no longer on the team, referring to “a decision I made and regret.” Maeva, who was second on the team with 61 tackles (eight for loss) in 2018, was removed from the roster the following day. He did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Maeva did not play in the Broncos’ home opener Sept. 8 against UConn. Coach Bryan Harsin declined to say whether that was a disciplinary action or an injury, simply saying Maeva “wasn’t needed.”

Maeva started 25 of the 26 games he played over the past two seasons for the Broncos. In his tweet, he said he is “prepared to deal with the hardships I have ahead in order to continue my success as a student-athlete.” He has not yet announced a transfer to another school.

Boise State’s athletic department declined to comment for this story.

DEFENSIVE END TRANSFERRING: Kayode Rufai, a redshirt sophomore defensive end, announced Friday on Twitter that he is transferring from Boise State. He will have two years of eligibility wherever he winds up.

Rufai (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) is a Portland, Ore., native, and played in 10 games last season, making 12 tackles.