Boise State senior linebacker no longer with Broncos, will not play in bowl game

Boise State senior linebacker Blake Whitlock is no longer with the team, ending his college football career, a school spokesman confirmed Monday.
No specifics were given, but Whitlock was removed from the team’s online roster, as was sophomore linebacker Desmond Williams, who announced last week his intent to transfer.
Whitlock, who redshirted last season with a shoulder injury, had 11 tackles in 12 games in 2018 as a backup behind Riley Whimpey and then Zeke Noa. Whitlock joined the team in January 2016 as a walk-on from Saddleback (Calif.) College and earned a scholarship that summer. He started five games during the 2016 campaign, making 36 tackles with a pair of sacks.
The Broncos will face Boston College on Dec. 26 in Dallas in the First Responder Bowl.
