Boise State Football

How Boise State football’s approach to recruiting is making the Broncos stand out

By Dave Southorn

December 20, 2018 05:13 PM

One of the wackiest days of the college football calendar is behind us, so “The 208” podcast dives into Boise State football’s recruiting class.

Who were the stars? Who may play right away? We also answer your questions and how to properly care for a fake horse.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher.

Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.

Dave Southorn, the Idaho Statesman’s Boise State football reporter, and KTVB sports director Jay Tust are the hosts of the weekly podcast “The 208: Sports. Stats. Stories.”

