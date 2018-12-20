How Boise State football’s approach to recruiting is making the Broncos stand out

One of the wackiest days of the college football calendar is behind us, so “The 208” podcast dives into Boise State football’s recruiting class.

Who were the stars? Who may play right away? We also answer your questions and how to properly care for a fake horse.

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher.

Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.