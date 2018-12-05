What went wrong for Boise State in the Mountain West Championship game?

Finally thawed out from the frigid Mountain West championship, KTVB’s Jay Tust and I look back at the game against Fresno State and ahead to Boise State’s SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game.

Plus, what we think Alexander Mattison’s future holds and some love for the fans on this week’s edition of “The 208” podcast.

“The 208: Sports. Stats. Stories.” offers sports stories and in-depth analysis produced by a team of the best sports journalists in the Treasure Valley. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher.

Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com.