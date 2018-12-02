Here’s why Boise State’s star running back was allowed to return after hit to head

Marc Paul says he would be concerned, too, if all he saw was the snippets on ESPN of his staff’s evaluation of Boise State junior running back Alexander Mattison on Saturday night during the Mountain West championship game.
Mattison stumbled while getting up after a helmet-to-helmet hit late in the fourth quarter at Albertsons Stadium. Cameras spotted him trying to elude the training staff on the sideline and check back into the game before he was told to get back to the sideline.
Mattison then returned to carry the ball on the first four plays of overtime.
What viewers didn’t see, Paul said, was a thorough examination in the team’s medical tent during the lengthy timeout between the end of regulation and the start of overtime. Paul, Boise State’s associate athletic director for sports performance, health and wellness, conducted the exam.
“Everything was clean,” Paul said Sunday in a phone interview with the Idaho Statesman. “I’m looking at him going, ‘There’s nothing here.’
“We know the repercussions. I know what’s going to happen when this kid goes on the field (in terms of viewer reaction). But I had zero to go off of as far as keeping him out of the game.”
Paul spoke to the Idaho Statesman after TV viewers questioned whether Mattison should have been allowed to return to the field. The Statesman asked Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin about the incident Saturday night after the game and during a press conference Sunday, but he hadn’t seen the ESPN clips. He was shown the video after the press conference.
Harsin said he has told the training staff to withhold players if there’s any gray area — that he doesn’t want to be involved in an incident like the much-publicized injury to Michigan quarterback Shane Morris in 2014.
Boise State’s policies and procedures are among the best in the country, Harsin said, and he trusts the trainers to make the right calls.
“It doesn’t matter what the game is,” Harsin said. “... If somebody can’t play, they can’t play. I never got that last night, that he couldn’t go. I trust what our process is.”
[Read Boise State’s concussion management plan here]
Boise State uses its gymnastics trainer as a medical observer during home football games, serving both teams. It’s a voluntary program that Paul hopes will become a requirement for college football programs. For Saturday’s game, Fresno State brought its own observer, Paul said.
The observer can tell game officials that a player needs to be removed for evaluation. That happened earlier in Saturday’s game with Boise State wide receiver A.J. Richardson, who was cleared to return. The evaluations are done by Boise State’s training and medical staffs while the observer continues to watch the game for other incidents.
“I tell every parent ... there are two injuries I’m never going to screw around with,” Paul said. “I’ll fight with any coach in any sport. That’s head and neck injuries. You only get one brain and one spinal cord.”
The Mattison situation began with a helmet-to-helmet hit and hard landing on the turf with 51 seconds remaining in the Mountain West title game, with the score tied 13-13. Mattison was on his way to 40 carries and 200 yards.
Mattison appeared to wobble as he stood up with the two trainers who ran onto the field. He left the game and was shown by ESPN on the sideline meeting with two staff members. Later in the drive, he headed toward the field in an apparent attempt to return to the game. Two Boise State staff members followed him, and Mattison made a dismissive gesture with his left arm to fend off one of them. He tried to go back on the field for the last play of regulation but was called back.
“He was trying like hell to bypass everybody,” Paul said. “... That’s just a competitive kid trying to get back in the game.”
When regulation ended, Paul was able to get Mattison to the team’s pop-up medical tent in the bench area and calm him down for the exam, which includes neurological checks, memory quizzes and tests for injuries in the head, neck and shoulders area. Questions can include specifics about assignments or what happened on certain plays.
“We don’t put a timeline on it,” Paul said. “If there’s symptoms present, it just takes as long as it takes.”
He isn’t sure how long he was in the tent with Mattison, but it was long enough to convince him the Broncos’ running back could return to the game. Paul and his staff notified the coaches that Mattison was cleared.
Paul continued to monitor Mattison after the exam in the tent. He stood with players on the sideline who could tell him Mattison’s assignments so he could look for signs of mental errors, he said. He followed up with Mattison after the game and on Sunday.
The No. 1 request Harsin makes, Paul said, is that the trainers are “clear, consistent and direct” in how they handle injuries.
“Our coaches are amazing with this stuff,” Paul said. “They don’t question us. They ask questions, and they ask really good questions.”
