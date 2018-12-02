Boise State football’s bowl destination is set: Dallas on Dec. 26 against an ACC team

The Boise State football team will play in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 26 against an ACC opponent — Boston College. The game kicks off at 11:30 a.m. MT and will be televised on ESPN. The game is played at the Cotton Bowl.
It is the 17th straight bowl game appearance for Boise State (10-3), which lost 19-16 in overtime Saturday in the Mountain West championship. The Broncos and Eagles played in the 2005 MPC Computers Bowl in Boise, a Boston College win.
The Eagles (7-5) lost three games to end the season against Clemson, Florida State and Syracuse. The bowl game was formerly known as the Heart of Dallas Bowl and has been played since the 2010 bowl season.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
[Related: Boise State falls short in title game; Instant Analysis: Special teams doom Broncos]
Comments