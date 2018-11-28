Fans guide: How to watch Boise State-Fresno State in person and on TV

WHERE TO FIND THE TV BROADCAST
Boise State and Fresno State meet at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in the Mountain West championship game. The winner likely goes to the Fiesta Bowl if Memphis beats UCF earlier in the day, or to the Las Vegas Bowl if UCF wins.
Boise State has won seven straight games, including a 24-17 win against Fresno State three weeks ago in Boise.
The game will air on ESPN. That’s channel 206 on DirecTV, channel 133/1133 on Cable One and channel 140 on Dish Network.
No. 25 Fresno State at No. 19 Boise State
When: 5:45 p.m. Saturday
Where: Albertsons Stadium (36,387; FieldTurf)
TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay)
Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
Records: BSU 10-2, 7-1 (won 33-24 vs. Utah State on Saturday); Fresno State 10-2, 7-1 (won 31-13 vs. San Jose State on Saturday)
Series: Boise State leads 15-6 (Broncos won 24-17 on Nov. 9 in Boise)
Vegas line: Boise State by 2 1/2
Weather: Mid-30s, cloudy with chance of rain
Tickets: Office on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, visit BroncoSports.com/tickets or call 208-426-4737. Boise State reported just more than 20,000 tickets were out as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
TICKETS
Tickets are $45 in the main stadium, $35 in the curves and south end zone, and $25 in the north end zone. Student tickets are free. More information here.
Gates open 90 minutes before kickoff.
COLOR SCHEME
Unannounced.
BRONCO WALK
The team will walk from the Student Union Building through campus to the Bleymaier Football Center north of Albertsons Stadium approximately 2 1/2 hours before kickoff of home games, letting fans get an up-close look at the team.
PARKING
From Boise State:
Current 2018 football season ticket holders will have first priority to purchase their parking spaces (if applicable). Season parking spaces will automatically be renewed into your ticket account and you will have until Tuesday, November 27 at 7 p.m. to pay for your parking space.
Any parking not sold on a season basis will be available for the general public to purchase. Parking spaces for the general public will be allocated and fulfilled on the spot. Parking cost is $10-$40
After 9 a.m. on November 28, any remaining parking spaces would then be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
ALCOHOL
The 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. designated tailgate zone continues this season. Fans 21 and older are allowed to consume alcoholic beverages in opaque plastic cups in designated areas.
PROHIBITED ITEMS INSIDE THE STADIUM
Weapons (including pepper spray), alcohol, artificial noisemakers, outside food/drink, glass bottles/containers, plastic bottles/containers, cans, large bags/backpacks, hard-sided or wheeled bags, umbrellas, coolers, baskets, long-lens cameras, tripods, tape recorders, video recorders, electronic transmitting devices, laser pointers, fireworks, controlled substances, chairs over 18 inches wide or with arms, drones, iPads, tablets and laptops.
FREE DOWNTOWN SHUTTLE
Game-day shuttles will run to and from Downtown for each home game this season. Before the game, downtown pickups occur every 15 minutes for two hours prior to game time at:
▪ 6th & Grove
▪ 8th & Main
▪ 8th & Broad
▪ 8th between Idaho & Bannock
▪ River & 12th (at Payette Brewing)
Fans are dropped off on the east side of Albertsons Stadium just off Broadway Avenue. After the game, fans are picked up again on the east side of the stadium and taken back Downtown. The shuttle runs for one hour after the game is over.
RADIO
The Bronco Radio Network will broadcast on 10 stations in Idaho, Oregon and Nevada, with 670 KBOI AM the flagship. On the FM dial, it will broadcast in Boise on 93.1 KTIK FM.
Bob Behler will handle play-by-play duties for a 11th season, with former offensive lineman Pete Cavender providing color for a 10th season. The pregame show begins five hours before each game, and a call-in show will be hosted afterward.
Behler also hosts “Coach Harsin Weekly” with Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on KBOI and KTIK at 7 p.m. Thursdays.
