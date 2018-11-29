Players to watch and who has the edge as Boise State, Fresno State battle for MW title

WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Broncos run the ball
All of a sudden, Boise State is a wagon, rolling with little regard for what is in its way. Alexander Mattison has been fantastic, rushing for 144 yards Nov. 9 against Fresno State, then 145 and 200 since. The Broncos have improved from 89th in rushing to 70th in that span.
“Saying you’re going to stop it is a lot easier said than done. He’s a big, physical guy and they do a nice job with him, so it’s a challenge, no doubt about it,” Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said.
The Bulldogs have allowed just 124 yards rushing since Mattison’s workhorse effort. They’re tied for 20th nationally, allowing 121.8 yards per game and tied for No. 1 with Alabama with only eight rushing TDs allowed. No one has rushed for more than 200 yards on them.
Advantage: Push
When the Broncos pass the ball
Brett Rypien’s senior season has been excellent, and though his INT in the end zone the first meeting was a bad throw, he was 24-of-29 for 269 yards and even rushed for 30 more. Even with some key receivers out recently, the Broncos’ varied attack has stepped up.
“We’re spreading around more than we have in the past. ... I really would lock in (a No. 1 receiver) the past two years, so having a lot of guys step up makes my job a lot easier,” said Rypien, the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.
Fresno State is No. 9 nationally in pass efficiency defense (105.8), but did allow a season-high 307 yards to San Jose State last Saturday. The Bulldogs are one interception behind the national leaders, with 17. If they get one or more Saturday, it could very well mean a win.
Advantage: Boise State
When the Bulldogs run the ball
Fresno State is 94th nationally with 148.6 yards rushing per game, though the Bulldogs have rushed for more than 100 yards in their last seven games. Their 27 rushing TDs are tied for 29th. No one has more than 468 yards rushing, and they have just three runs of 30-plus.
“That’s one of the things (coaches) always stress is being able to stop the run, control the line of scrimmage,” Boise State defensive end Durrant Miles said. “That’s very difficult to do, especially against an offensive line like Fresno State. ... We have our hands full again.”
On the other side, Boise State has often been excellent stopping the run, allowing 123.3 ypg this season, and 3.3 yards per carry in November, no runs longer than 26 yards. In the likes of NT Scale Igiehon and LB Zeke Noa, solid run stoppers have stepped up lately.
Advantage: Boise State
When the Bulldogs pass the ball
QB Marcus McMaryion has put up some great numbers, throwing for 3,283 yards with a 70.5 percent completion percentage. His quick release has meant just 10 sacks allowed, and he has strong top targets in WR KeeSean Johnson (1,267 yards) and TE Jared Rice (580).
“They have a really good wide receiving corps, all their receivers are really good, fast ... good route-runners,” Boise State safety Evan Tyler said.
Boise State’s ferocious pass rush got three sacks against the Bulldogs on Nov. 9, the most they’ve allowed this year. The Broncos are 97th in pass efficiency defense (142.56). If safety Kekoa Nawahine is healthy after not playing last week, it would be a welcome boost.
Advantage: Fresno State
Special teams
To say Boise State has issues is putting it lightly. The latest: a bad snap that led to a missed field goal and a botched hold for a missed extra point last Saturday. The Broncos are last in net punting, but if returner Avery Williams can get a shot, it could turn the game.
The Bulldogs have allowed only 3.1 yards per punt return, but are 104th themselves returning punts. Williams blocked a field goal in the teams’ first meeting, and Fresno State kicker Asa Fuller is 11-of-19 on field goals, 2-of-8 on attempts 40 yards or longer.
Advantage: Push
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BOISE STATE
Scale Igiehon, NT
A big get for the Broncos last December, and a big guy (6-foot-2, 300 pounds), the freshman has started three of the last four games at nose or defensive tackle. He is tied with defensive end Durrant Miles for tops among linemen with 22 tackles (3.5 for loss).
“You talk about guys that have stepped up … that’s not an easy position to play as a true freshman. It’s not an easy position to play, period,” defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. “You can’t hide in there, there’s no plays off. It’s hand-to-hand combat every play.”
Kekaula Kaniho, DB
The sophomore from Hawaii has played all over the field to take advantage of his versatility and his nose for the ball. He had a key interception last Saturday against Utah State and leads the team with three this season. He’s scored three times thus far in his career.
“He’s got to do a whole lot at that nickel spot,” Boise State cornerback Tyler Horton said. “For a guy that young to be making plays like that, it shows that kid has a bright future. ... He’s a guy that’s very detailed.”
CT Thomas, WR
The speedy slot receiver had six receptions for a career-high 89 yards last Saturday against Utah State, the first time someone not named Sean Modster, A.J. Richardson or John Hightower led the team. Nineteen of his 39 catches have been on third or fourth down.
“When other guys are out, some guy’s got to step up, and CT’s been a guy all year that’s been doing a great job,” Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien said. “... He was out there making plays.”
FRESNO STATE
KeeSean Johnson, WR
A second-team All-Mountain West selection, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior is the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in catches (267) and yards receiving (3,360). He had eight catches for 95 yards against Boise State, and 314 yards on 17 catches the two games since.
“The ball goes to No. 3 a lot for obvious reasons — he’s pretty good,” Avalos said. “Different parts of the field, different alignments, it’s impressive.”
Marcus McMaryion, QB
The senior has put up first-team all-conference caliber numbers, if not for Rypien. McMaryion is No. 7 nationally in passing efficiency (165.8) with 24 TDs and three INTs. He’s thrown for at least 205 yards every game (283 vs. Boise State) and has seven rushing TDs.
“He’s a very versatile player. In the passing game, he has a really good arm. ... If he feels pressure, he can run really well,” Boise State linebacker Tyson Maeva said.
Jeff Allison, LB
Selected as the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday, the 6-foot, 235-pound junior has 109 tackles (five for loss) and two interceptions. He led the Bulldogs with 14 tackles against Boise State in their 24-17 loss at Albertsons Stadium on Nov. 9.
“Lot of respect for him. He’s a playmaker, he’s an NFL guy,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “One of the many players on that defensive side that is fast, physical and consistent.”
BOISE STATE DEPTH CHART
Quarterback
4 Brett Rypien, 6-2, 202 (Sr.)
9 Jaylon Henderson, 6-1, 211 (Jr.)
3 Riley Smith, 6-4, 206 (Fr.)
Running back
22 Alexander Mattison, 5-11, 211 (Jr.)
34 Robert Mahone, 5-10, 204 (So.)
21 Andrew Van Buren, 6-0, 227 (Fr.)
Wide receiver
8 Sean Modster, 5-11, 189 (Sr.)
1 Octavius Evans, 6-1, 199 (So.) OR
16 John Hightower, 6-2, 183 (Jr.)
Wide receiver
6 CT Thomas, 5-8, 171 (So.)
81 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 192 (Jr.)
Wide receiver
7 A.J. Richardson, 6-0, 209 (Sr.)
2 Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 186 (Fr.)
Tight end
86 Chase Blakley, 6-4, 239 (Sr.)
85 John Bates, 6-6, 246 (So.)
47 Matt Pistone, 6-3, 244 (Jr.)
5 Garrett Collingham, 6-4, 229 (Jr.)
Left tackle
76 Ezra Cleveland, 6-6, 309 (So.)
69 Austin Dixon, 6-6, 289 (So.)
Left guard
77 John Molchon, 6-5, 310 (Jr.)
68 Jake Stetz, 6-2, 296 (RFr.)
Center
67 Garrett Larson, 6-4, 298 (Jr.)
71 Donte Harrington, 6-2, 306 (So.)
Right guard
79 Eric Quevedo, 6-4, 295 (Jr.)
71 Donte Harrington, 6-2, 306 (So.)
66 Isiah Moore, 6-4, 292 (Jr.)
Right tackle
70 John Ojukwu, 6-6, 297 (RFr.)
78 Andres Preciado, 6-6, 295 (Sr.)
Defensive end
91 Durrant Miles, 6-6, 261 (Sr.)
45 Kayode Rufai, 6-4, 255 (So.)
Nose tackle
98 Sonatane Lui, 6-1, 305 (Jr.)
57 Emmanuel Fesili, 6-2, 319 (Jr.)
90 Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 300 (Fr.)
Defensive tackle
93 Chase Hatada, 6-3, 253 (Jr.)
54 Matt Locher, 6-2, 269 (Jr.)
40 Jabari Watson, 6-1, 253 (So.)
STUD end
8 Jabril Frazier, 6-4, 238 (Sr.)
99 Curtis Weaver, 6-3, 266 (So.)
53 Sam Whitney, 6-2, 233 (Jr.)
Weakside linebacker
7 Ezekiel Noa, 5-11, 243 (RFr.)
36 Blake Whitlock, 6-1, 214 (Sr.)
Middle linebacker
58 Tyson Maeva, 6-0, 228 (Jr.)
25 Benton Wickersham, 6-2, 230 (So.)
56 Joseph Inda, 6-0, 231 (Sr.)
Nickel/strongside LB
28 Kekaula Kaniho, 5-10, 185 (So.)
9 Desmond Williams, 5-11, 205 (So.)
41 Will Heffner, 6-2, 225 (Jr.)
Cornerback
14 Tyler Horton, 5-11, 197 (Sr.)
15 Jalen Walker, 6-0, 174 (So.)
Cornerback
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.)
30 Robert Lewis, 5-10, 176 (So.)
Boundary Safety
10 Kekoa Nawahine, 6-2, 207 (Jr.)
21 Tyreque Jones, 6-2, 197 (RFr.)
Field Safety
32 Jordan Happle, 5-11, 199 (So.)
5 Evan Tyler, 6-2, 191 (Jr.)
Kicker
96 Haden Hoggarth, 6-0, 195 (Sr.) OR
46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 224 (So.)
Kick returner
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.) OR
16 John Hightower, 6-2, 183 (Jr.) OR
81 Akilian Butler, 5-10, 192 (Jr.)
Punter
49 Quinn Skillin, 6-4, 189 (Sr.) OR
46 Joel Velazquez, 6-0, 224 (So.)
Punt returner
26 Avery Williams, 5-9, 197 (So.) OR
2 Khalil Shakir, 6-0, 186 (Fr.)
FRESNO STATE DEPTH CHART
Quarterback
6 Marcus McMaryion, 6-2, 203 (Sr.)
10 Jorge Reyna, 6-0, 215 (Jr.)
Tailback
20 Ronnie Rivers, 5-8, 175 (So.)
33 Josh Hokit, 6-1, 220 (Jr.) OR
22 Jordan Mims, 5-11, 192 (So.) OR
11 Dejonte O’Neal, 5-7, 175 (Sr.)
Wide receiver
1 Jamire Jordan, 5-11, 170 (Sr.)
7 Derrion Grim, 6-1, 194 (Jr.)
Wide receiver
3 KeeSean Johnson, 6-2, 199 (Sr.)
82 Delvon Hardaway, 6-1, 197 (Sr.)
Wide receiver
2 Michiah Quick, 5-11, 180 (Sr.)
13 Justin Allen, 5-11, 192 (Sr.)
Tight end
16 Jared Rice, 6-5, 230 (Jr.)
89 Kyle Riddering, 6-6, 235 (Sr.)
Left tackle
58 Christian Cronk, 6-5, 305 (Sr.)
79 Nick Aibuedefe, 6-4, 274 (Jr.)
Left guard
62 Logan Hughes, 6-5, 285 (Sr.)
88 Nick Abbs, 6-5, 293 (Jr.)
Center
51 Markus Boyer, 6-1, 300 (Sr.)
59 Matt Smith, 5-11, 280 (So.)
Right guard
73 Micah St. Andrew, 6-3, 327 (Sr.)
57 Jace Fuamatu, 6-3, 330 (Fr.)
Right tackle
65 Syrus Tuitele, 6-6, 305 (So.)
66 Quireo Woodley, 6-4, 295 (So.) OR
72 Dontae Bull, 6-6, 324 (RFr.)
Defensive end
3 Mykal Walker, 6-3, 220 (Jr.)
31 Andrew Wright, 6-2, 237 (So.)
Defensive tackle
93 Jasad Haynes, 6-1, 283 (Jr.)
94 Patrick Belony, 6-1, 305 (Sr.)
Defensive tackle
90 Kevin Atkins, 6-2, 300 (So.)
98 Keiti Iakopo, 5-11, 295 (Jr.)
Defensive end
33 Kwami Jones, 6-2, 50 (Jr.)
18 Isaiah Johnson, 6-3, 228 (Fr.)
Outside linebacker
34 George Helmuth, 6-1, 225 (Sr.)
11 Sherwin King, Jr., 5-11, 227 (Fr.)
Middle linebacker
9 Jeff Allison, 6-0, 242 (Jr.)
41 Dorrzel Hick, 5-10, 221 (Jr.)
Outside linebacker
7 James Bailey, 6-1, 225 (Sr.)
15 Arron Mosby, 6-4, 217 (So.)
Cornerback
6 Tank Kelly, 5-10, 183 (Sr.)
8 Wylan Free, 6-2, 178 (RFr.)
Cornerback
14 Jaron Bryant, 6-0, 176 (Jr.)
2 Chris Gaston, 6-1, 181 (RFr.)
Free Safety
4 Mike Bell, 6-3, 205 (Jr.)
38 Maamaloa Mafi, 5-11, 193 (Sr.)
Strong Safety
23 Juju Hughes, 5-11, 182 (Jr.)
27 Ka’Lonn Milton, 6-0, 185 (Jr.)
Kicker
37 Asa Fuller, 6-2, 227 (RFr.)
97 Shane Ciucci, 5-8, 170 (Fr.)
Kick returner
11 Dejonte O’Neal, 5-7, 175 (Sr.)
1 Jamire Jordan, 5-11, 170 (Sr.)
Punter
47 Blake Cusick, 6-2, 190 (Jr.)
45 Carson King, 6-0, 182 (Fr.)
Punt returner
20 Ronnie Rivers, 5-8, 175 (So.)
3 KeeSean Johnson, 6-2, 199 (Sr.)
Comments