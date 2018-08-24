Introducing ‘The 208,’ our new sports podcast venture with KTVB

We’re launching a new way to reach Idaho sports fans.
The Idaho Statesman is excited to partner with KTVB to produce a new weekly podcast called “The 208: Sports. Stats. Stories,” offering sports stories and in-depth analysis produced by a large team of the best sports journalists in the Treasure Valley.
Hosted by the Statesman’s Boise State reporter, Dave Southorn, and KTVB sports director Jay Tust, the podcast will be out weekly on Wednesdays. Joining them on the podcast will be Statesman sports reporters Rachel Roberts and Michael Lycklama, and columnist Chadd Cripe, as well as other members of KTVB’s sports team.
Expect to hear episodes about the Boise State Broncos and Treasure Valley college, high school and professional sports, plus urban recreation news on hiking, biking, winter sports and more.
“KTVB and the Idaho Statesman are bringing together the state’s top sports journalists,” said KTVB President and General Manager Kate Morris. “Our partnership will deliver engaging digital conversation and create appointment listening for local fans.”
The podcast is out on Google Play, TuneIn and Stitcher. We expect it will appear on iTunes soon.
I’m excited to share this news with our readers. Watch for more collaboration in the future.
Have ideas? Reach out at The208podcast@gmail.com
