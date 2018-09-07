Introducing: A sports-only digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman. Here’s how to get it.

We know some of you come to us primarily for our in-depth sports coverage — and now we’ve got a product just for you.
Sports Pass from the Idaho Statesman is a new sports-only digital subscription that will allow you to read every sports story published on our site for a year for $30 — just $2.50 a month. Our Outdoors coverage is included in the offer.
The Statesman is publishing dozens of stories, videos and photos around the clock each week on the sports teams and topics you care about the most. As a subscriber, you will have unlimited digital access to every sports story the Statesman publishes, with no limits.
With football season starting, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this offer.
If you’re a Boise State fan, you already know that no media member has the pulse of the Boise State football program like Dave Southorn, who provides daily news and analysis about the Broncos throughout the season. He’ll tell you the story behind the Turnover Throne, give you insight into the unique qualities of the players, tell you what to watch in every game and explore issues like mental health.
Michael Lycklama is one of the best high school sports reporters in the nation, honored this year by the Associated Press Sports Editors. His reporting uncovers trends, holds leaders accountable and highlights the Treasure Valley’s best plays and athletes.
Rachel Roberts looks for stories across the local sports scene that will resonate with readers, like her profile of NBA first-round pick Chandler Hutchison, her story on the surprising connection between a Boise State football player and a Georgia boy and her visit with an 82-year-old drag racer.
And I’m in a hybrid role that allows me to write sports columns, like this one about Brett Rypien’s legacy; cover outdoors and urban recreation, where hiking stories like the one on Loon Lake have proven popular; and take on investigative projects like the series of stories that contributed to major change in the University of Idaho athletic department.
A Sports Pass subscription will allow you to read all of this coverage — and help sustain our journalism.
