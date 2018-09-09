With Desmond Williams carrying the Hammer; Jermani Brown, 18, flying; and Riley Whimpey carrying the American flag, the Boise State Broncos took the field for their home opener on Saturday night.
Boise State Football

Boise State football continues climb in polls; Oklahoma State sets up ranked showdown

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

September 09, 2018 12:24 PM

The Boise State football team, which has scored 118 points during its 2-0 start, continues to move up in both major polls.

On Sunday, the Broncos moved up to No. 17 in the Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ polls. They leaped UCF in the AP poll, moving up from No. 20. The Knights moved one spot, from No. 19 to 18. Boise State was one spot ahead of UCF in the coaches’ poll and remained that way with the Knights 18th in that poll, too.

The win sets up a top 25 showdown Saturday between Boise State and Oklahoma State. The Cowboys made their season debut in the AP poll at No. 24, and made the biggest jump in the coaches’ poll, from No. 24 to 19.

Boise State and Oklahoma State face off in Stillwater, Okla., at 1:30 p.m. MT Saturday on ESPN.

AP TOP 25

1. Alabama (54)

2. Clemson (6)

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin (1)

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Stanford

10. Washington

11. Penn State

12. LSU

13. Virginia Tech

14. West Virginia

15. TCU

16. Mississippi State

17. Boise State

18. UCF

19. Michigan

20. Oregon

21. Miami (Fla.)

22. USC

23. Arizona State

24. Oklahoma State

25. Michigan State

HOW I VOTED

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Auburn

6. Oklahoma

7. Wisconsin

8. Stanford

9. Notre Dame

10. Penn State

11. LSU

12. Washington

13. Mississipi State

14. Virginia Tech

15. TCU

16. Michigan

17. Boise State

18. West Virginia

19. UCF

20. USC

21. Oregon

22. Oklahoma State

23. Arizona State

24. Miami (Fla.)

25. Boston College

  Comments  