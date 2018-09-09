Boise State football continues climb in polls; Oklahoma State sets up ranked showdown

The Boise State football team, which has scored 118 points during its 2-0 start, continues to move up in both major polls.
On Sunday, the Broncos moved up to No. 17 in the Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ polls. They leaped UCF in the AP poll, moving up from No. 20. The Knights moved one spot, from No. 19 to 18. Boise State was one spot ahead of UCF in the coaches’ poll and remained that way with the Knights 18th in that poll, too.
The win sets up a top 25 showdown Saturday between Boise State and Oklahoma State. The Cowboys made their season debut in the AP poll at No. 24, and made the biggest jump in the coaches’ poll, from No. 24 to 19.
Boise State and Oklahoma State face off in Stillwater, Okla., at 1:30 p.m. MT Saturday on ESPN.
AP TOP 25
1. Alabama (54)
2. Clemson (6)
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Oklahoma
6. Wisconsin (1)
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Stanford
10. Washington
11. Penn State
12. LSU
13. Virginia Tech
14. West Virginia
15. TCU
16. Mississippi State
17. Boise State
18. UCF
19. Michigan
20. Oregon
21. Miami (Fla.)
22. USC
23. Arizona State
24. Oklahoma State
25. Michigan State
HOW I VOTED
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Auburn
6. Oklahoma
7. Wisconsin
8. Stanford
9. Notre Dame
10. Penn State
11. LSU
12. Washington
13. Mississipi State
14. Virginia Tech
15. TCU
16. Michigan
17. Boise State
18. West Virginia
19. UCF
20. USC
21. Oregon
22. Oklahoma State
23. Arizona State
24. Miami (Fla.)
25. Boston College
