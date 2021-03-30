Boise State men’s basketball team loses guard to transfer portal

Sophomore guard RayJ Dennis has put his name in the transfer portal, a Boise State spokesperson told the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday.

Dennis, a 6-foot-2 sophomore from Oswego, Illinois, started 25 of the Broncos’ 28 games this past season and averaged 8.6 points, 3 rebounds and a team-best 2.9 assists per game. He also grabbed a team-high 34 steals.

However, Dennis did not start the final three games of the 2020-21 season and his playing time was reduced. He averaged 27.2 minutes per game on the season, but played only 21, 17 and 16 minutes over the past three games.

Dennis dazzled fans at ExtraMile Arena as a freshman when he scored all 19 of his points in the final 3:27 of regulation to lead Boise State to an 88-83 overtime victory against Utah State. The Broncos were down 18 points with 4:02 left when Dennis went nuts.

“Remarkable, just one of the most remarkable comebacks I’ve ever seen,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said after the game on Jan. 18, 2020. “I’ve been around it a long, long time. I don’t know when I’ve seen a more perfect comeback and improbable.”

Dennis was inserted into the Broncos’ starting lineup after that performance and stayed there the rest of the way aside from senior night against New Mexico.

He then started Boise State’s first 25 games of the 2020-21 season, scoring in double figures in nine of the Broncos’ first 13 games. Dennis only reached the double-digit scoring mark twice the rest of the way.

Dennis’ 761 minutes played this season was the second-most on the team behind redshirt senior Derrick Alston Jr.