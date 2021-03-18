Alive and kicking: Boise State extends season with victory over SMU in NIT opener

Boise State guard Marcus Shaver Jr., left, blocks a shot by SMU guard Kendric Davis, right, during the first half of their NIT game on Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. AP

The Boise State men’s basketball team set a program postseason record with 14 made 3-pointers, including 10 in the first half, to move into the quarterfinals of the NIT.

The second-seeded Broncos defeated No. 3 SMU 85-84 in a first-round matchup Thursday night at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

Boise State (19-8) advances to the NIT quarterfinals against either top-seeded Memphis (16-7) or No. 4 Dayton (14-9), who play at 10 a.m. Mountain time on Saturday (ESPN) at UNT Coliseum on the campus of North Texas in Denton, Texas. The quarterfinal matchup will be Thursday, March 25, at Comerica. Tip-off time has not yet been announced.

Redshirt junior center Mladen Armus paced five Broncos in double figures with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two assists. Emmanuel Akot contributed 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds, while Derrick Alston Jr. and Marcus Shaver Jr. had 13 points apiece.

Devonaire Doutrive, who made the game-winning bucket on a putback with 10.1 seconds left, totaled 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Boise State guard Jade Loville announced Wednesday night that she has entered the transfer portal. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Women: Broncos lose leading scorer

Boise State junior Jade Loville announced Wednesday night on Instagram that she has entered the transfer portal.

Loville led the Broncos in scoring this past season — and ranked second in the Mountain West — at 17.1 points per game. She was voted to the All-Mountain West first team. The 5-foot-10 guard from Sammamish, Washington, shot 42.9% from the floor and 83.6% from the free-throw line.

“Boise State University has played a vital role in my growth both on and off the court,” Loville wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate each person that played any role in my life these last three years.

“With that being said, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. It’s a blessing to continue this journey and I’m excited to see what God has planned.”

Despite playing three seasons at Boise State, Loville will have two years of eligibility remaining should she choose to use the extra year granted by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She set a program record with 40 points in the Broncos’ 85-59 victory over UNLV on Feb. 10. Loville broke the previous record of 39 points established by Miquelle Askew against San Jose State on Jan. 20, 2016. Loville’s 40 points also tied for the most in Mountain West history by a junior and tied for the sixth-most overall in conference history.

Loville is one of just four players in Boise State basketball history — female or male — to score 40 points or more in a single game. Chandler Hutchison (2018), Ron Austin (twice in 1971) and Carl Powell (1979) each accomplished the feat for the men’s team.