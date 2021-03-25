Memphis eliminates Boise State from NIT with smothering defensive effort

Boise State guard Devonaire Doutrive, right, shoots over Memphis guard Landers Nolley II as Memphis center Moussa Cisse and guard Lester Quinones watch during the first half of their NIT quarterfinal on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Denton, Texas. AP

Boise State entered its NIT men’s basketball quarterfinal against Memphis averaging 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Broncos committed 13 turnovers in the first half alone Thursday night as the top-seeded Tigers prevailed 59-56 at UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas.

With its smothering defense, Memphis limited Boise State to 37.7% shooting from the floor and 29.2% from 3-point range. It marked only the fourth time this season the Broncos were held to fewer than 60 points, and all four resulted in losses. The 56 points tied for the Broncos’ season low.

After taking a 38-36 lead, the Broncos (19-9) went a stretch of 7:19 in the second half without a field goal, missing 11 straight shots. They fought back to take a 55-54 lead with 47.5 seconds to play, but couldn’t hang on for the win.

Five Broncos scored in double figures, led by Mladen Armus with 12 points and seven rebounds. Devonaire Doutrive and Derrick Alston Jr. each had 11 points, and Marcus Shaver Jr. and Emmanuel Akot contributed 10 points apiece.

Memphis (18-8) advances to the semifinals against Colorado State (20-6) at 10 a.m. Mountain time Saturday at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN.

